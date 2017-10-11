FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

5 Tips to Overcome Attention Issues at Mental Health Day “Lunch and Learn”

The Nashville chapter of the Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR) held a “lunch and learn” to educate parents on how to help their children overcome “attention deficit” issues without harmful drugs. The seminar was held October 10 in honor of World Mental Health Day.

Dr. David Morris of Magnolia Medical Center gave a presentation titled How to Help Children with Attention Issues. It covered five simple ways a parent can help their child overcome attention issues and achieve better mental health in general:

1) Making sure the child has good nutrition

2) Correcting any vitamin or nutrient deficiencies

3) Discovering and eliminating any food from their diets that they may be sensitive to

4) Seeing that they get proper exercise

5) Getting the help they need to study properly, so their attention isn’t so easily hijacked by other things when they are sitting in class

“I’m not telling you it will be easy to change their diet or make sure they don’t play video games all day, but it’s worth it to help them achieve a better state of mental health,” said Dr. Morris. He pointed out that the psychotropic drugs prescribed to children for attention difficulties have very dangerous side effects, so whatever parents can do to get these five points in with their children is very well worth the effort.

“We are proud to host this program to educate our community on these simple actions parents can take to help their children,” said Rev. Brian Fesler, pastor of the Nashville Scientology Church. “We want to thank Dr. Morris for sharing this vital information.” He also invited those attending to learn the truth about psychotropic drugs by touring the Citizens Commission on Human Rights displays in the Church’s Public Information Center.

Citizens Commission on Human Rights is a nonprofit mental health watchdog, responsible for helping to enact more than 180 laws protecting individuals from abusive or coercive practices. CCHR has long fought to restore basic inalienable human rights to the field of mental health, including but not limited to full informed consent regarding the medical legitimacy of psychiatric diagnosis, the risks of psychiatric treatments, the right to all available medical alternatives and the right to refuse any treatment considered harmful.

CCHR was co-founded in 1969 by the Church of Scientology and professor of psychiatry Dr. Thomas Szasz.

Alerted to the brutality of psychiatric treatment by author and humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard who wrote extensively about the abuses of psychiatric patients, CCHR today stands as a powerful voice of reason for those abused and continues its advocacy for reforms. For more information visit the CCHR website.