Bringing the Truth About Drugs to Dublin

The Church of Scientology National Affairs Office of Ireland and Dublin chapter of Foundation for a Drug-Free World brought the truth about drugs to the Dublin Home Show.

The Dublin chapter of the Foundation for a Drug-Free World and the Church of Scientology National Affairs Office brought a drug prevention and education initiative to the Home Show at the Royal Dublin Society Conference Halls to raise awareness on drug abuse and addiction.

Nearly everyone who stopped by the booth knew someone with a drug or alcohol problem and was eager to find simple materials to educate youth on the dangers of drugs.

Many were concerned parents requesting help with their own children. One was a woman whose son has been experiencing severe nerve pain since abusing drugs. Another, who recently came out of rehab, was eager to help others avoid what he had just lived through.

A husband and wife, both members of Garda, the Irish police force, had tried doing drug education without much success. They were excited about the Foundation’s Truth About Drugs materials and Educator Package and eager to use it to reach youth on this urgent subject.

Throughout the day, parents, social workers, counselors, teachers and school principals came to the booth to order copies of the drug education booklets and Educator Packages, which the National Affairs Office of the Church of Scientology is fulfilling free of charge.

The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a nonprofit public benefit corporation that empowers youth and adults with factual information about drugs so they can make informed decisions to live drug-free. It is one of the humanitarian campaigns supported by Scientologists and the Church of Scientology.

Through its worldwide network of volunteers and partnerships, the Foundation for a Drug-Free World has distributed more than 80 million drug education booklets since 2006.