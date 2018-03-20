FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day With an Indoor/Outdoor Extravaganza

An eclectic mix of music, games and food—indoors and out—made for a memorable St. Patrick’s Day for young and old.

More than 300 locals from South Dublin celebrated St. Patrick’s Family Fun Day Saturday, March 17, at the Scientology Community Centre in Firhouse.

The activities started at 1 p.m. and continued throughout the afternoon until 6.

Inside, games included mini golf and a maxi inflatable darts cared for by leprechauns and fairies, and DJs who kept a crowd on the dance floor at all times. Crepes, candies and Irish delicacies were available in the Caife Na Dothra café.

Outside was one of the longest inflatable obstacle courses in Ireland. Reaching 40 metres in length, the bouncy castle was the main attraction even though some didn’t venture spending the entire afternoon outside in the cold, preferring the indoor activities.

“Seeing the rosy cheeks and smiles of exuberant children who braved the cold weather in the

name of fun is very rewarding.”

Known also as a “bounce house”, “inflatable castle” or “moonwalk”, the bouncy castle dates back to the early 1960s, with its invention claimed by Americans and British alike. But regardless of its origins, local kids benefitted from it in spades on Saturday.

“St. Patrick’s Day is not only a beautiful celebration of Ireland’s heritage and national pride, but also a reminder of the kindness, strength and love of the Saint who came to Ireland with a mission to help,” says Diana Stahl, Director of Public Affairs at the Scientology Community Centre. “It is a day to share with others and to uplift the community. Seeing the rosy cheeks and smiles of exuberant children who braved the cold weather in the name of fun is very rewarding.”

More than 9,000 have come through the Community Centre’s doors since its opening last October to attend community events, charity concerts, open days, dance competitions or simply to visit its expansive information centre and café, says Stahl.

Although volunteers at the Centre hail from a variety of nations, all of them readily embraced the green-themed Fun Day on Saturday, dressing up as leprechauns and fairies and celebrating the culture and tradition of Ireland.

