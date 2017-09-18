FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Church of Scientology Harlem Awards Community Leaders

The Church of Scientology Community Center of Harlem and its Scientology Volunteer Ministers honored humanitarians for their dedication and service to the community

The Church of Scientology Community Center of Harlem and the Church’s Volunteer Ministers paid tribute to the dedication of humanitarian workers who risk their lives in the line of duty. Three community leaders were recognized for their courage and the hardship they have faced providing their service under the most challenging conditions.

Those awarded were Commander James “Rocky” Robinson of the Bedford-Stuyvesant Volunteer Ambulance Corps; Mr. Israel Miranda of the New York City Emergency Medical Service; and Mr. Juan Gutierrez, Executive Director of La Academia Mundial Bomberos (World Academy of Firefighters).

Commander Robinson has worked tirelessly to help the community. He designed a comprehensive emergency medical training program through which thousands of local residents have been trained to save lives in emergencies. Additionally, hundreds of young people have completed his Youth Corps, a basic emergency medical technician (EMT) training program, and nearly 100 of these graduates have gone on to become EMTs, nurses, physician assistants, or doctors.

Mr. Israel Miranda was a first responder for 23 years. After 9/11, he saw to firefighters and EMTs receiving the care they needed so they could carry on with their work at Ground Zero. For decades, Mr. Miranda has been a major influence in bettering the community.

Mr. Juan Gutierrez and his team have successfully taught an army of civilians in New York City and abroad the importance of fire safety and prevention. Mr. Gutierrez has acquired emergency apparatus for developing countries that did not own the emergency vehicles, machines, devices and supplies needed to get people the medical attention that they urgently need. He has also provided an educational forum for youth to inform themselves of the harmful impact and dangers of alcohol and drugs.

Guests visiting the Volunteer Ministers tent

After the program, guests were invited to tour the Volunteer Ministers tent. The Church’s Volunteer Ministers program is a community service established to help with life’s disasters, great and small. Volunteer Ministers train on technology developed by Scientology Founder

L. Ron Hubbard that addresses life’s many challenges. Simple Volunteer Ministers courses make this technology available to anyone, regardless of faith, culture or creed and they are offered at the Church of Scientology Harlem Community Center and through the bright yellow tent they set up around town to make the program available to the community. Because this technology addresses virtually any difficulty in life, the motto of the Scientology Volunteer Minister is “Something can be done about it.”

The Volunteer Ministers program is a religious social service created in the mid 1970s by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard who said, "The Volunteer Minister helps on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others.” The program provides assistance all over the world.

Volunteer Ministers training is available free of charge through the Scientology Volunteer Ministers website to anyone who wishes to help others. Visit www.volunteerministers.org.