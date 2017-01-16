FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Church of Scientology Harlem Bids Farewell to 2016, Welcomes 2017

A special ceremony marked the end of the first holiday season for the Scientology Church and Community Center of Harlem.

The Church of Scientology Harlem followed its New Year’s celebration with the first wedding of 2017 in their Chapel on 125th Street in New York.

The couple exchanged rings and vows in a Scientology wedding service before family and friends. It was a ceremony that stressed the responsibility of husband and wife to continually create their marriage and ensure a successful and fulfilling relationship through their “A-R-C”—Affinity, Reality and Communication—the component parts of Understanding.

Their new beginning brought to a close the first holiday season for the Church of Scientology and Community Center of Harlem, which opened its doors July 31, 2016.

The season’s festivities began with a Thanksgiving Dinner and food giveaway for the upper Manhattan community in partnership with the Laura C. Milner Cancer Foundation. It continued with events for parishioners and the community at large throughout the following weeks, including Christmas toys for local children.