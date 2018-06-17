FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Hollywood Cleanup Brightens Streets and Lives

Church of Scientology volunteers bring happiness to the streets of Hollywood

Dirty streets are a common complaint of Hollywood residents and care of the homeless is a top concern. Volunteers from the Church of Scientology dedicated Saturday morning to help with both.

Volunteers swept streets, raked trash, filled 60-gallon bags with bottles, bedding, cigarette butts, syringes and every kind of trash imaginable.

They also passed out copies of The Way to Happiness, the nonreligious, common-sense guide to better living.

“The participation, volunteerism and willingness to make Hollywood a better place to live is evident in the effort put forth by the Church and its members.”

Every three weeks, volunteers carry out this cleanup. Homeless often join in to clean up encampments. After one cleanup, a man, asleep on the street when the volunteers came through, woke to find a copy of The Way to Happiness and came to the Church of Scientology, saying the booklet saved his life. He’d planned to jump off a bridge that day. The booklet helped him change his mind.

“We are extremely appreciative of the partnership that the church shares with our Hollywood community,” said Captain Cory Palka, commanding officer of the LAPD Hollywood Division, whose senior lead officers took part in the weekend project. “The participation, volunteerism and willingness to make Hollywood a better place to live is evident in the effort put forth by the church and its members.”

To learn more about the Hollywood Cleanup visit Hollywood Village Facebook.