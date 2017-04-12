FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Human Rights Comes to the Fore for Buffalo Community Leaders

“Know Your 30!” a Youth for Human Rights seminar at the Church of Scientology Buffalo trained community leaders and officials on the 30 articles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

The Buffalo Youth for Human Rights (YHRI) team, led by Christine Latham and Isabelle Vladoiu, delivered a 4-hour seminar this week, to 25 community leaders, business people and local government officials on the basics of human rights at the Church of Scientology Buffalo.

The seminar aimed to ensure every attendee understood the 30 human rights of the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), and why human rights are so crucial in creating the community these leaders all work to achieve.

The program began with a screening of the award-winning The Story of Human Rights documentary that presents an overview of the history of human rights. The 30 public service announcements, each depicting one UDHR article, are also key to helping attendees understand these rights.

Using the YHRI Educator's Guide, the presenters engaged those attending in discussions and encouraged them to share examples of the importance of these rights from their personal experience. Finally, all participants were introduced to the YHRI Education Package so they may use it to teach the 30 human rights to others. The Church of Scientology makes these materials available free of charge to all who use the program to educate others.

Feedback from attendees showed the group accomplished its goal for the seminar. One local government official said the program “provides a different framework for understanding and improving community relations.” The Buffalo Special Police Chief told the YHRI team he wished he had taken the seminar sooner and was very happy he can now apply the information and teach others their human rights. Several participants, members of like-minded local groups, want to help with petition drives urging mandatory implementation of Universal Declaration of Human Rights education in local schools.

“A couple of years ago, our city came out with an anti-bullying program that asked people to stand up for their rights,” says Latham. “But how can you stand up for your own or someone else’s rights if you don’t even know what rights you have? This is by far the best anti-bullying program educators can adopt.”

Youth for Human Rights is a nonprofit organization founded in 2001. It operates under the umbrella of United for Human Rights, an international, not-for-profit organization dedicated to implementing the Universal Declaration of Human Rights at local, regional, national and international levels. Its membership is comprised of individuals, educators and groups throughout the world who are actively forwarding human rights. Its purpose is to inspire youth to become advocates for tolerance and peace through educating them on the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights. YHRI has grown into a global movement of hundreds of groups, clubs and chapters. The Buffalo chapter works to educate people across Western New York on their basic rights. YHRI Buffalo delivers seminars to businesses, groups and educators. For more information or to arrange a seminar, visit Youth for Human Rights Buffalo at youthforhumanrights-buffalo.org.

The Church of Scientology and Scientologists support United for Human Rights and Youth for Human Rights, whose award-winning educational materials are translated into 27 languages, bringing the message of human rights to 195 nations. Their actions are inspired by the principles expressed by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard: “It is vital that all thinking men urge upon their governments sweeping reforms in the field of human rights.”