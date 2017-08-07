FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Human Rights Forum in Community Hall of New Scientology Church

Community leaders and dignitaries celebrate Nelson Mandela Day in the community hall and chapel of the Church of Scientology Denmark.

A human rights open house and forum in the community hall of the Church of Scientology Denmark brought together more than 100 civic leaders, dignitaries, artists, scholars, and concerned members of the community to honor the life and legacy of Nelson Mandela.

The Church of Scientology Denmark hosted a Mandela Day celebration featuring Nelson Mandela’s daughter, the Honorable Zindziswa Mandela, South Africa Ambassador to Denmark.

The program was organized by the Danish chapter of the Youth for Human Rights and the European Network Against Racism. Special guest speaker was Ms. Zindziswa Mandela, South Africa Ambassador to Denmark and daughter of Nelson Mandela, whose presentation inspired hope for a better world.

The program also featured Bashy Quarishy, Chairman of the Danish Chapter of European Network Against Racism who was inspired by Mandela’s work in pursuing his own life’s work, and Ms. Mary Consolata Namagambe, Master of Law. Born in Uganda and raised in Denmark, her encounters with racism inspired her to found the nongovernmental organization UVU, (Foreigners Guide Foreigners).

Entertainment was provided by South African jazz band, Nkanyezi Cele and Friends.

The community hall and chapel of the Church was filled to capacity, with guests including ambassadors and embassy staff representing the permanent missions to Denmark from Italy, Morocco, Poland, South Africa, and the United States.

The Church’s Public Information Center spotlighted human rights, with its videos displays showing the educational videos of the human rights education initiatives the Church supports—United for Human Rights and its program for young people, Youth for Human Rights International.

These groups engage in collaborative efforts with government agencies and nongovernmental organizations to bring about broad-scale awareness and implementation of the 1948 United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Central to Scientology beliefs is a conviction that all humankind is entitled to inalienable rights. Inspired by the words of Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard that “Human rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream,” Scientologists support what has become one of the world’s largest nongovernmental human rights education initiatives.