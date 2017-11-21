Psychiatry an Industry of Death Exhibit Debuts in Phoenix

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CCHR, Citizens Commission on Human Rights, educates Phoenix human rights advocates on the dangers of psychiatric practices including the role of psychiatric abuse in the deaths of many famous artists.

The Citizens Commission on Human Rights Traveling Exhibit, Psychiatry: An Industry of Death, made its Arizona debut last week at MonOrchid Creative Studios on Roosevelt Ave in the Arts District of Phoenix. The educational multimedia presentation and self-guided tour on the dangers of psychiatry took place November 11-21 to strong public interest and attendance.

Visitors to the Psychiatry: An Industry of Death Exhibit in Phoenix, Arizona, were engrossed by the panels depicting psychiatry’s role in the ruin and death of many artistic icons.

Known as a studio and event space for creative people, MonOrchid was an ideal venue to feature one of the more disturbing panels of the exhibit: the role of psychiatry in the destruction and death of creative icons including Ernest Hemingway, jazz singer Billie Holiday, Judy Garland, Marilyn Monroe, Vivien Leigh, Kurt Cobain, Michael Hutchence, and Phil Hartman.

Hundreds of visitors toured the thought-provoking exhibit and became more educated and enlightened on the real source behind such tragedies as school shootings, suicides of returning military veterans, and the massive drugging of school-aged children.

Citizens Commission on Human Rights is a nonprofit mental health watchdog, responsible for helping to enact more than 150 laws protecting individuals from abusive or coercive practices. Co-founded in 1969 by the Church of Scientology and professor of psychiatry Dr. Thomas Szasz, CCHR has long fought to restore basic inalienable human rights to the field of mental health, including, but not limited to, full informed consent regarding the medical legitimacy of psychiatric diagnosis, the risks of psychiatric treatments, the right to all available medical alternatives, and the right to refuse any treatment considered harmful. For more information and resources please visit the CCHR website.