Scientology Helps Dentist Hans Beekmans Make His Dreams Come True

Knowing exactly what he wanted to do in life, Beekmans was stymied—until Scientology helped him overcome his limitations and accomplish that goal and so much more.

Hans Beekmans was a determined young man. From an early age, he knew exactly what he wanted to do. But he also knew it was impossible—or so he thought.

“From the age of 11 or 12, I wanted to become a dentist,” he says in his video published on Scientology.org. But that requires years of schooling and Beekmans would fall asleep every time he opened a book.

Then he learned about a simple course in Study Technology developed by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, who isolated the three barriers to study and provided simple techniques to overcome them. Taking a course on the subject, Beekmans leaned exactly what he had to do to sail through his studies. Not only was he now able to concentrate, the course improved his ability to apply what he learned—vital for anyone in a hands-on profession like dentistry.

“I became a very good student,” he says. “During my dentistry study, I was able to study 14-15 hours just because I had fun while studying and I wanted to become a good dentist. I have always tried in whatever I do to do as well as I possibly could.”

Lest anyone think the tall, somewhat dignified Beekmans is conservative and lacking in a sense of adventure, they can think again.

Six years ago he decided to take up another ambition—learning to race motorcycles. Thanks to the Study Technology he was able to master that subject as well.

Six years ago, Beekmans took up another ambition. "I wanted to learn motorcycle racing," he says.

Hans Beekmans learned motorcycle so well he can touch his knee to the asphalt on turns.

With Scientology, I can do things I wasn’t able to do before. It has expanded my possibilities,” he says. And this is not limited to mechanical skills. It has also improved his relationships and his ability to help others.

“For me, Scientology is an instrument to help improve the world,” he says.

