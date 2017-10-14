FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Scientology Volunteer Ministers Help in California Fire Disaster

With at least 42 dead, some 100 still missing and firefighters still battling fires that have ravaged the California wine country since last Monday, Scientology Volunteer Ministers are providing help.

Scores of Volunteer Ministers from the Church of Scientology have responded to the devastating Northern California wildfires affecting many thousands over the past 10 days.

Some 15 fires raged through the wine country in Northern California, ravaging some 220,000 acres, destroying nearly 6,000 homes and other structures and killing more than 40.

While some 60,000 people have been given the go-ahead to return to their homes, 40,000 remain under ordered evacuation.

Volunteer Ministers (VMs) were dispatched from the San Francisco and Sacramento Churches as well as a Mission of the Church at the epicenter of the disaster in Sonoma. As well as providing spiritual assistance to victims of the fires, many of whom have lost everything, the VMs have been running supply lines to distribution centers in the area working with other faith-based groups, the Red Cross and Northern California VOAD (Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster).

According to Jeff Quiros, Director of Public Affairs of the Church of Scientology San Francisco, “Our attention has primarily been on providing supplies support to shelters. As of this morning, some evacuees are gradually getting the green light to return home. While more than 40,000 remain evacuated and our supply efforts will continue, our attention will begin to shift to providing spiritual succor to individuals and families as they confront rebuilding their shattered lives.”

The Scientology Volunteer Ministers program was launched more than thirty years ago by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard. Since that time the global force has made a difference in disaster sites from ground zero at 9/11, to the Southeast Asian tsunamis, and more recently the earthquakes in Mexico and hurricanes Maria, Harvey, and Irma. Closer to home, VMs were active in the San Bruno gas pipeline explosion in 2010.