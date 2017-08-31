FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Scientology Volunteer Ministers of Florida Respond to Texas Floods

Volunteer Ministers Center in Clearwater sends off 50 volunteers and 500 packages of urgently needed supplies to help Texas in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

Fifty Scientology Volunteer Ministers from Florida took off from Clearwater to join the growing number of relief workers helping Texas recover from Hurricane Harvey. They brought with them hundreds of packages of hygiene supplies put together at the Volunteer Ministers center.

Spokeswoman Parisa Safarzadeh of the Harris County Sheriff's Office, which serves the greater Houston area, says her agency has rescued more than 3,000 people. As of two days ago, the Houston Police had rescued another 3,000, said Police Chief Art Acevedo and the U.S. Coast Guard at least 3,000 more according to Lt. Mike Hart. Overall, more than 13,000 people have been rescued in the Houston area, and roughly 18,000 in Southeast Texas.

“Houston needs all the help it can get,” said Glendy Goodsell, Executive Director of the Volunteer Ministers of Florida. “Expect to see hundreds of our signature yellow T-shirts in Houston.” She pointed out that those who can’t go to Texas themselves can still help in many ways.