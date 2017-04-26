FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Seattle Scientologists Support Local Food Bank

Volunteer Ministers from the Church of Scientology Seattle partner with the Queen Anne Food Bank to serve those in need.

Although one of the most affluent communities in the United States, Seattle still suffers from homelessness and poverty.

One of the organizations dealing with poverty in the city is the Queen Anne Food Bank (QAFB), which serves 2,500 sack lunches each month. And their Food Bank program also provides 350 families with the groceries they need.

Church of Scientology Seattle Volunteer Ministers partners with the organization, sorting and packing food for QAFB customers.

QAFB recently began a new service, the Pack Program, an extension to their Monday to Thursday meal program that provides bags of food for the weekend. Scientology Volunteer Ministers donated 1,450 food items to the program to help get it off the ground.

Those willing to volunteer their time and resources should contact Queen Anne Food Bank at info@qafb.org or call (206) 216-4102.