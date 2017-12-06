Spreading Happiness at the Fair Oaks Christmas Parade
Church of Scientology Sacramento and local Scientology Missions promote 21 ways to make Christmas bright at this year’s Fair Oaks “Christmas in the Village” Celebration.
The 34th annual “Christmas in the Village” celebration sponsored by the Fair Oaks Chamber of Commerce spread Christmas cheer to thousands this year with a gingerbread house, arts and crafts at Santa’s Workshop and the Parade of Lights along Fair Oaks Boulevard. The Church of Scientology Sacramento and local Scientology Missions joined forces to create a float for this year’s parade—one of dozens entered by local community groups. The floats rolled down the parade route December 2, accompanied by marching bands, dancers, officials and vintage cars.
Volunteers from local chapters of The Way to Happiness Foundation helped create the float. The Church and Missions sponsor these chapters to uplift their communities by promoting the nonreligious common sense guide to better living written by L. Ron Hubbard, humanitarian, author and Founder of the Scientology religion. Mr. Hubbard wrote The Way to Happiness to help arrest the current moral decline in society and restore integrity and trust to humankind.
Seated aboard the float, a young volunteer carried a placard bearing the title of one of the booklet’s 21 precepts, “Honor and Help Your Parents”—an appropriate motto for the family-friendly event.
The 21 precepts of The Way to Happiness are:
1. Take Care of Yourself
2. Be Temperate
3. Don’t Be Promiscuous
4. Love and Help Children
5. Honor and Help Your Parents
6. Set a Good Example
7. Seek to Live With the Truth
8. Do Not Murder
9. Don’t Do Anything Illegal
10. Support a Government Designed and Run for All the People
11. Do Not Harm a Person of Good Will
12. Safeguard and Improve Your Environment
13. Do Not Steal
14. Be Worthy of Trust
15. Fulfill Your Obligations
16. Be Industrious
17. Be Competent
18. Respect the Religious Beliefs of Others
19. Try Not to Do Things to Others That You Would Not Like Them to Do to You
20. Try to Treat Others as You Would Want Them to Treat You
21. Flourish and Prosper.
The Church of Scientology and its members are proud to share the tools for happier living contained in The Way to Happiness with all who work to build a better world.
The Scientology religion was founded by author and philosopher L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in Los Angeles in 1954 and the religion has expanded to more than 11,000 Churches, Missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 167 countries.
