FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Spreading Happiness at the Fair Oaks Christmas Parade

Church of Scientology Sacramento and local Scientology Missions promote 21 ways to make Christmas bright at this year’s Fair Oaks “Christmas in the Village” Celebration.

The 34th annual “Christmas in the Village” celebration sponsored by the Fair Oaks Chamber of Commerce spread Christmas cheer to thousands this year with a gingerbread house, arts and crafts at Santa’s Workshop and the Parade of Lights along Fair Oaks Boulevard. The Church of Scientology Sacramento and local Scientology Missions joined forces to create a float for this year’s parade—one of dozens entered by local community groups. The floats rolled down the parade route December 2, accompanied by marching bands, dancers, officials and vintage cars.

Aboard The Way to Happiness float at the 34th annual “Christmas in the Village” celebration sponsored by the Fair Oaks Chamber of Commerce

Volunteers from local chapters of The Way to Happiness Foundation helped create the float. The Church and Missions sponsor these chapters to uplift their communities by promoting the nonreligious common sense guide to better living written by L. Ron Hubbard, humanitarian, author and Founder of the Scientology religion. Mr. Hubbard wrote The Way to Happiness to help arrest the current moral decline in society and restore integrity and trust to humankind.

As the sun sets on December 2, volunteers from the Scientology Church and Missions of Sacramento prepared to begin their ride down Fair Oaks Boulevard in this year's Christmas in the Village Parade of Lights.

Seated aboard the float, a young volunteer carried a placard bearing the title of one of the booklet’s 21 precepts, “Honor and Help Your Parents”—an appropriate motto for the family-friendly event.

The 21 precepts of The Way to Happiness are:

1. Take Care of Yourself

2. Be Temperate

3. Don’t Be Promiscuous

4. Love and Help Children

5. Honor and Help Your Parents

6. Set a Good Example

7. Seek to Live With the Truth

8. Do Not Murder

9. Don’t Do Anything Illegal

10. Support a Government Designed and Run for All the People

11. Do Not Harm a Person of Good Will

12. Safeguard and Improve Your Environment

13. Do Not Steal

14. Be Worthy of Trust

15. Fulfill Your Obligations

16. Be Industrious

17. Be Competent

18. Respect the Religious Beliefs of Others

19. Try Not to Do Things to Others That You Would Not Like Them to Do to You

20. Try to Treat Others as You Would Want Them to Treat You

21. Flourish and Prosper.

The Church of Scientology and its members are proud to share the tools for happier living contained in The Way to Happiness with all who work to build a better world.