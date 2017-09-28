FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Taiwan Minister of Interior Awards Church of Scientology

For 14 consecutive years, the Church of Scientology in Taiwan is recognized for its humanitarian work in the country.

Taiwan’s Minister of Interior Jiunn-rong Yeh presented the country’s Excellent Religious Group Award to the Church of Scientology of Taiwan in September in recognition of the outstanding work of the Church and its parishioners in providing humanitarian and social betterment programs for the people of the country.

Taiwan’s Minister of Interior Jiunn-rong Yeh presented the country’s Excellent Religious Group Award to Theresa Teng, the executive directing all Church and Church-supported humanitarian and social betterment activities in Taiwan.

Over the past year, Taiwan’s Scientology Church and Missions reached tens of thousands of people with at least two events each week. These promoted drug-free living, human rights, and high moral standards. Beyond that, Taiwanese Scientologists trained 650 teachers and university students on these campaigns, lectured to more than 25,000 students in local schools, helped rehabilitate some 850 inmates by introducing them to The Way to Happiness, a nonreligious moral code written by L. Ron Hubbard that they can use as a guideline for future actions, and provided one-on-one help to the people of their communities through the Scientology Volunteer Ministers program.

This is the 14th consecutive year that the outstanding outreach activities of the Church of Scientology Taiwan and its parishioners have earned them this honor.