The Way to Happiness Association of Tennessee Says “Green It Up”

The Way to Happiness Association of Tennessee is organizing a neighborhood cleanup June 3 to mark World Environment Day. “Green It Up” is part of the group’s campaign to maintain the litter-free beauty of Nashville.

In 2016, The Way to Happiness Association organized an “It’s Your City—Green It Up” roundtable of environmental activists at the Nashville Church of Scientology. This year, organizers are taking the message to the streets.

Nashville skyline by Ryan Maciej, 1st place photograph in the Nashville Arts Magazine 2013 Nashville Skyline Photography Competition

“Green It Up” begins Saturday, June 3 at 10 a.m. Volunteers will meet in the community hall of the Church of Scientology for refreshments, to coordinate the cleanup and pick up supplies.

The Way to Happiness Association plans Green It Up to bring together people who care about the environment and are committed to taking responsibility for the quality of life in Nashville.

The group’s activities are based on the precepts of The Way To Happiness, the nonreligious common-sense moral code written by author and humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard, which emphasizes that one’s survival depends on the survival of others. Chapter 12 of the booklet, “Safeguard and Improve the Environment,” states, “Man has gotten up to the potential of destroying the planet. He must be pushed on up to the capability and actions of saving it.”

United Nations World Environment Day, held annually June 5, is “a broad, global platform for public outreach that is widely celebrated by stakeholders in over 100 countries” and “also serves as the ‘people’s day’ for doing something positive for the environment, galvanizing individual actions into a collective power that generates an exponential positive impact on the planet.”

The Church of Scientology and its members are proud to share the tools for happier living contained in The Way to Happiness with all who work to build a better world.