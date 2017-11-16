FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Volunteer Minister Helps Pastor Restore Harmony in his Church



A Scientology Volunteer Minister in Kenya is infusing hope and kindness in the lives of the people of Western Kenya. He delivers seminars to church congregations, clubs, organizations and communities and is training additional Volunteers Ministers so they can help him transform the lives of the people of his country.

“Since your last seminar on honesty, church attendance has doubled,” wrote a Pentecostal pastor to Daniel, a Scientology Volunteer Minister from Western Kenya. “There were no absentees at the Sunday service, which was a trend before the seminar.”

Scientology Volunteer Minister at one of his seminars in Kenya

The seminar he describes was on conflict resolution, presented to parishioners of the pastor’s church in the village of Seme. One parishioner told the pastor that he used what he learned to help him restore harmony with family members and neighbors.

These are the kind of stories that keep Daniel traveling from village to village throughout Kenya, sharing the Volunteer Minister technology developed by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard.

In an article published in Freedom Magazine, Daniel shared how he became a Volunteer Minister. Personal hardships in his childhood awakened him to the benevolence of others. A fire at the milling company where his father worked destroyed nearly 20 homes. “I was affected by the help my family and others received when this happened from good Samaritans and volunteers,” he said.



After completing his studies, Daniel took on managing a business school, but he became discouraged by some of his students’ inability to learn.

At the same time, he and his wife Margaret were having trouble in their marriage.“We differed on almost every subject, from family finance to parenting,” he said.

When he discovered the Scientology website he became fascinated by Study Technology developed by Mr. Hubbard and took the online course in the subject. “I wanted to save my students and improve myself as well as my business and marriage by knowing how to know,” Daniel says.

The magazine describes how he was so impressed by the free course on that subject that he completed all 19 online courses, each on a different aspect life. These courses form the basis of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers (VM) program. His wife completed the courses too and they both share this information with anyone who wants to learn to improve their lives.

The week after his “Honesty and Integrity” seminar at the Pentecostal church in Seme, 90 people showed up for Sunday service to attend church and take part in the next seminar. Every seat in the church was filled and 15 people stood outside, straining to hear. Local residents were surprised to see four widows among the crowd. It seems that in the culture of the Luo people, a prominent ethnic group in the region, when a woman loses her husband, she also loses her rights. She is not permitted to attend to her farm, greet anyone with a handshake or participate in the life of the village. What these women learned at the first seminar gave them the courage to resolve to overcome suppression and be active members of the church.



Daniel has also taken on training other Volunteer Ministers, one of whom presented a seminar to a group of people with disabilities in the village of Yiro. Life for a disabled person is hard in the region. Most of them live in poverty, have to be carried wherever they go as they don’t possess wheelchairs, and depend on begging to survive. The chairman of the group is a banana farmer who now wants to use the technology of the Volunteer Ministers Targets and Goals Course to make his farm prosper so he can help raise the standard of living for himself and his fellow group members.

Daniel intends to continue his work and expand it to more villages in the region. “I have come to enjoy working as a Volunteer Minister and restoring spiritual values to my fellow human beings,” he says.



The Church of Scientology Volunteer Minister program is a religious social service created in the mid 1970s by L. Ron Hubbard. To make this technology broadly available, the Church provides free online training on the Volunteer Ministers website. Anyone of any culture or creed may train as a Volunteer Minister and use these tools to help their families and communities.













