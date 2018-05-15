FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

What Can Interreligious Dialogue Do For Peace?

Church of Scientology European Office for Public Affairs and Human Rights hosts a conference on the scriptural roots of interreligious dialogue May 5, organized by the European Interreligious Forum for Religious Freedom.

An interfaith conference organized by European Interreligious Forum for Religious Freedom and hosted by the Church of Scientology in Brussels May 5 brought together leaders of diverse religious communities to explore a common theme that appears in the scripture of each faith—the importance of interreligious dialogue.

Interfaith conference at the Brussels Branch of the Churches of Scientology for Europe

The conference—“Religions, Scriptures and Interreligious Dialogue: Is interreligious dialogue part of your religious duties, and what can it do for peace?”—featured theologian Father Ignace Berten of the Dominican Order; Catholic priest Father Stan Ebere Nwaigwe; Mr. Karim Geirnaert, president of EuroHalal; Rev. Hierodeacon Petar Gramatikov of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church; Mr. Manik Paul, honorary president of the Hindu Forum of Belgium; and Rev. Eric Roux, vice president of the Church of Scientology European Office of Public Affairs and Human Rights.

The conference explored the religious and scriptural roots of interreligious dialogue from the perspective of various faiths and the need for interreligious dialogue in the resolution of conflicts.

EIFRF is a nonprofit, nonpolitical philanthropic interfaith organization registered in France, not affiliated with any one particular faith. Its steering committee includes religious leaders of various faiths and European countries, united to promote freedom of religion or belief, religious tolerance, interfaith dialog and knowledge of diverse religions. Its scope is primarily but not entirely limited to Europe.

The Brussels Branch of the Churches of Scientology for Europe, at Boulevard de Waterloo 103, holds frequent conferences, open house events, art exhibitions and training seminars on the humanitarian programs it sponsors. It is also the headquarters of the Church of Scientology European Office of Public Affairs and Human Rights.

For more information on the conference and the interfaith actions of the Church, visit ScientologyReligion.org.