2016 Benefit Concert—Music and Commitment to Human Rights

A United for Human Rights benefit concert at Teatro Auditorium in Milan, Italy, home of the Giuseppe Verdi Symphony Orchestra and Chorus of Milan, commemorates UN Human Rights Day and the 68th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights



The 2016 United for Human Rights benefit concert at Teatro Auditorium in Milan, Italy, raised funds for national and international projects to promote human rights education and the inherent dignity and equal and inalienable rights of all.

The annual fundraiser was produced and organized by the Association for Human Rights and Tolerance nonprofit organization and the Human Rights Department of the Church of Scientology of Milan.

Friends, supporters and distinguished guests were presented an overview of the group’s human rights accomplishments in 2016.

Those attending were treated to performances by fusion jazz ensemble Missing Chords, internationally renowned soprano Yulia Merkudinova, and comedy sketches by Peppe and Ciccio.

The president of Kiev-based United Planet Foundation, Oleksndr Kozlovskiy, an international NGO of the United Nations Economic Social Council, and Fiorella Cerchiara, president of the Association for Human Rights and Tolerance, came to the stage to announce a partnership agreement to work together to research, preserve and disseminate human rights as enshrined in the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), celebrating its 68th anniversary on December 10, Human Rights Day 2016.

The annual benefit concert and yearlong activities of United for Human Rights promote knowledge and application of the 30 articles of the UDHR. The group operates under the guidance and leadership of the Association for Human Rights and Tolerance and the Human Rights Department of the Church of Scientology of Milan.

The benefit concert is sponsored by the City of Milan and supported by the region of Lombardy.

The Church of Scientology and Scientologists support United for Human Rights. Scientologists on six continents engage in collaborative efforts with government agencies and nongovernmental organizations to bring about broad-scale awareness and implementation of the 1948 United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the world's premier human rights document.