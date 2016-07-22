Scientology News: Church of Scientology Newsroom

TOP STORIES

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND A Treasured Landmark Reborn—Scientology Opens New Church Atop Auckland PRESS RELEASE NEWS ARTICLE

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA Bringing Peace and Building Civilization: Church of Scientology Farewells a 2016 of Boundless Growth and Achievement PRESS RELEASE NEWS ARTICLE

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA California Dreaming Becomes Reality as San Diego Opens New Church of Scientology PRESS RELEASE NEWS ARTICLE

DUBLIN, IRELAND Church of Scientology Cuts a Ribbon on National Affairs Office in the Emerald Isle The new Church of Scientology National Affairs Office opens its doors in Dublin on the city’s iconic Merrion Square to offer permanent delivery of Scientology-supported social betterment programs in Ireland. PRESS RELEASE NEWS ARTICLE

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA Freedom of Religion Defined in Landmark New Website from the Church of Scientology The Church of Scientology has launched a comprehensive repository of information on religious freedom for students of religion, public officials and anyone seeking to further their understanding of this cherished right. PRESS RELEASE WEBSITE

EAST GRINSTEAD, UNITED KINGDOM Grand Weekend of Celebration Highlights Monumental Year of IAS Accomplishment Expansion and accomplishment were in the spotlight during a weekend of festivities and fanfare that heralded 12 months of worldwide impact in the name of the International Association of Scientologists (IAS). PRESS RELEASE NEWS ARTICLE

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA Scientology Crowns Record Growth with All-New Spiritual Headquarters for Asia Pacific Region The grandest of ceremonies heralded a spectacular new Ideal Advanced Organization offering unbridled expansion of spiritual progress for Scientologists across Australia, New Zealand and Asia. PRESS RELEASE NEWS ARTICLE

HARLEM, NEW YORK A New Rose Blooms: Ideal Org and Community Center Opens in Harlem Harlem’s new Ideal Scientology Church and Community Center is called a “center of hope on 125th Street” in stirring grand opening ceremony held Sunday July 31, 2016. PRESS RELEASE NEWS ARTICLE

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY A Saga of Freedom Culminates in Ideal Church Coming to Life in Budapest Budapest’s Ideal Scientology Church opens July 23, 2016, to mark a milestone for spiritual freedom in Hungary. PRESS RELEASE NEWS ARTICLE

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA Church Transforms Two Clearwater Buildings into Magnificent City Landmarks Church of Scientology in Clearwater celebrates the dedication of new facilities at international spiritual capital—Flag. PRESS RELEASE NEWS ARTICLE

THE CARIBBEAN Maiden Voyage Anniversary Honors Unforgettable 12 Months for Scientology Advanced Scientologists board Freewinds for June week of planning in the name of Church expansion and celebrating an amazing year of triumphs. PRESS RELEASE NEWS ARTICLE

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA Welcome to Scientology Media Productions: Religion’s Massive Communications HQ Opens to the World Church’s advanced, multi-platform, totally reinvented and restored motion picture and television studio launched May 28 in Hollywood delivering the message of help—unadulterated and pure—everywhere. PRESS RELEASE NEWS ARTICLE

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA Clearwater Welcomes Dedication of New Applied Scholastics Community Learning Center A new model tutoring center, the Applied Scholastics Community Learning Center of Clearwater, joins a growing number of programs, schools and educational facilities throughout the world that utilize the Study Technology developed by L. Ron Hubbard. The Clearwater center was made possible through generous contributions from members of the International Association of Scientologists (IAS). PRESS RELEASE NEWS ARTICLE

ATLANTA, GEORGIA Atlanta’s Spirit of Freedom Shines Bright as Georgia’s First Ideal Scientology Church Opens With a commitment to fight drugs, crime and human rights abuse, the Church’s spiritual technology is welcomed by Southern hospitality. PRESS RELEASE NEWS ARTICLE

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA A Magical Birthday Gala Illuminates the Legacy of Founder L. Ron Hubbard Thousands converge on Scientology Spiritual Capital in Clearwater, Florida, for a dazzling weekend of celebration in honor of the religion’s Founder—L. Ron Hubbard (LRH). NEWS ARTICLE