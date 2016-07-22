Scientology News: Church of Scientology Newsroom
TOP STORIES
Bringing Peace and Building Civilization: Church of Scientology Farewells a 2016 of Boundless Growth and Achievement
California Dreaming Becomes Reality as San Diego Opens New Church of Scientology
Church of Scientology Cuts a Ribbon on National Affairs Office in the Emerald Isle
The new Church of Scientology National Affairs Office opens its doors in Dublin on the city’s iconic Merrion Square to offer permanent delivery of Scientology-supported social betterment programs in Ireland.
Freedom of Religion Defined in Landmark New Website from the Church of Scientology
The Church of Scientology has launched a comprehensive repository of information on religious freedom for students of religion, public officials and anyone seeking to further their understanding of this cherished right.
Grand Weekend of Celebration Highlights Monumental Year of IAS Accomplishment
Expansion and accomplishment were in the spotlight during a weekend of festivities and fanfare that heralded 12 months of worldwide impact in the name of the International Association of Scientologists (IAS).
Scientology Crowns Record Growth with All-New Spiritual Headquarters for Asia Pacific Region
The grandest of ceremonies heralded a spectacular new Ideal Advanced Organization offering unbridled expansion of spiritual progress for Scientologists across Australia, New Zealand and Asia.
A New Rose Blooms: Ideal Org and Community Center Opens in Harlem
Harlem’s new Ideal Scientology Church and Community Center is called a “center of hope on 125th Street” in stirring grand opening ceremony held Sunday July 31, 2016.
A Saga of Freedom Culminates in Ideal Church Coming to Life in Budapest
Budapest’s Ideal Scientology Church opens July 23, 2016, to mark a milestone for spiritual freedom in Hungary.
Church Transforms Two Clearwater Buildings into Magnificent City Landmarks
Church of Scientology in Clearwater celebrates the dedication of new facilities at international spiritual capital—Flag.
Maiden Voyage Anniversary Honors Unforgettable 12 Months for Scientology
Advanced Scientologists board Freewinds for June week of planning in the name of Church expansion and celebrating an amazing year of triumphs.
Welcome to Scientology Media Productions: Religion’s Massive Communications HQ Opens to the World
Church’s advanced, multi-platform, totally reinvented and restored motion picture and television studio launched May 28 in Hollywood delivering the message of help—unadulterated and pure—everywhere.
Clearwater Welcomes Dedication of New Applied Scholastics Community Learning Center
A new model tutoring center, the Applied Scholastics Community Learning Center of Clearwater, joins a growing number of programs, schools and educational facilities throughout the world that utilize the Study Technology developed by L. Ron Hubbard. The Clearwater center was made possible through generous contributions from members of the International Association of Scientologists (IAS).
Atlanta’s Spirit of Freedom Shines Bright as Georgia’s First Ideal Scientology Church Opens
With a commitment to fight drugs, crime and human rights abuse, the Church’s spiritual technology is welcomed by Southern hospitality.
A Magical Birthday Gala Illuminates the Legacy of Founder L. Ron Hubbard
Thousands converge on Scientology Spiritual Capital in Clearwater, Florida, for a dazzling weekend of celebration in honor of the religion’s Founder—L. Ron Hubbard (LRH).
Scientology Welcomes 2016 Following Year of Unprecedented Expansion and Advance
Thousands commemorate twelve months of inspiring achievements in a gala New Year’s celebration at the legendary Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, with 2015 marking a period of historic growth for the religion.
Church of Scientology International
The Church of Scientology International (CSI) is the Mother Church of the Scientology religion. With headquarters in Los Angeles, California, CSI provides overall planning, direction and general support to the network of Churches, Missions and groups of the Scientology religion.
L. Ron Hubbard
L. Ron Hubbard (1911-1986) is the Founder of the Scientology religion. The first Church of Scientology was established by Scientologists in Los Angeles in 1954 and today spans the globe with more than 10,000 Churches, Missions and affiliated groups in 167 nations.
Scientology
The Scientology religion was founded by American author and humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed by Scientologists in Los Angeles in 1954. Today the religion spans the globe with more than 10,000 Churches, Missions and affiliated groups in 167 nations.
Dianetics
Dianetics is a spiritual healing technology that can help alleviate unwanted sensations and emotions, irrational fears and psychosomatic illnesses (illness caused or aggravated by mental stress).
Dianetics is derived from the Greek words dia, meaning through, and nous, mind or soul. The full definition of Dianetics is what the mind (or soul) is doing to the body.
Religious Technology Center
Religious Technology Center (RTC) is a non-profit religious organization formed in 1982 to preserve, maintain and protect the Scientology religion.
RTC holds the ultimate ecclesiastical authority for the standard and pure application of Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard's religious technologies.