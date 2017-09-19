FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Call for Action: Mexico Earthquake

Death toll from magnitude 7.1 earthquake climbs in Mexico. Call to action announced by International Scientology Volunteer Ministers headquarters.

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck central Mexico September 19, collapsing buildings and killing at least 119 people. The famous Mexican search and rescue team Los Topos Azteca is on the ground searching for survivors. They have designated the Church of Scientology Mexico City as their disaster response headquarters.

At least 300 Volunteer Ministers are needed on an immediate basis to provide support for Los Topos and for other relief operations. Volunteers and those wishing to donate food, water, and emergency supplies should contact the Volunteer Ministers headquarters in Los Angeles at (800) HELP-4-YU or 1 (323) 960-1949, email disasterresponse@volunteerministers.org or contact the Volunteer Ministers Coordinator at the Church of Scientology Mexico at +52 55 5211-4004 .

The Church of Scientology's Volunteer Minister program is a religious social service created in the mid 1970s by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard. For more information, visit the Volunteer Ministers website.