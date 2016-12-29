FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Church of Scientology Seattle Celebrates Diamond Jubilee

Founded at the dawn of the Scientology religion, the Church of Scientology Seattle celebrates 60 years of service to the state of Washington.

The Church of Scientology Seattle marked its 60th anniversary with a celebration that looked back on six decades of service to the community.

Ideal Church of Scientology Seattle

In May 1950, renowned author and humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard published a book that launched a movement and changed the world—Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health. In it, he provided not only the first clear and concise description of the workings of the human mind and the laws that govern it, but also a technology by which anyone could resolve the problems of the mind. The book became an instant bestseller across the United States including the greater Seattle area.

The Puget Sound region provided especially fertile ground for the seeds of Dianetics to take root. Mr. Hubbard used an engineering approach to his research, which resonated with engineers around the country, many of whom lived in the Seattle area where they worked for Boeing Aircraft Company. They, along with many others, formed groups as they read the book and began to use its techniques.

By the end of 1950 there were no less than six Dianetics groups operating in the Puget Sound region—four in the Seattle area, one in Tacoma and another in Bremerton.

L. Ron Hubbard’s continuing research resulted in a series of stunning revelations about the spiritual nature of Man, out of which grew the religion of Scientology. By then the Dianetics groups in Puget Sound had coalesced into two major areas of operation, Seattle and Tacoma, and by 1954, at the request of Mr. Hubbard himself, discussions were underway to form a Church of Scientology in Washington. Thus it was that two years later, in November 1956, a core group of 15 Scientologists filed corporate documents and created the Church of Scientology of Washington State.

Through most of its history, the Church’s Washington headquarters has been located in the downtown and Queen Anne areas of Seattle. In 2010 the Church moved to its new, beautifully renovated quarters at 300 West Harrison in Queen Anne.

The Church’s 60th anniversary celebration took place in the chapel and included a review of its history and accomplishments. The highlight was the reading of a special letter of congratulations from Mr. David Miscavige, ecclesiastical leader of the religion.

An Ideal Scientology Organization, the Church is not only a center for parishioner services in the Seattle area, but is also headquarters for Scientology groups and initiatives throughout the Pacific Northwest and a hub for community activities, providing a common meeting ground for people of all faiths to work together to address important social issues.

For decades the Church has worked with various community leaders and organizations to address drug abuse, raise awareness of human rights, provide disaster response assistance in emergencies, sustain and protect the environment through street and park cleanups, and work with like-minded community groups providing food and clothing for those in need.

Mr. Hubbard once wrote, “What is important is how much service you can give the world and how much you can get done and how much better you can make things.” That is the credo of Seattle Scientologists.