Drug-Free Summertime Fun in Brighton Colorado

Bringing the word of drug-free living to the annual SummerFest.

Foundation for a Drug-Free World Colorado set up a booth at SummerFest in Brighton, Colorado, to reach out to the town and surrounding area with the truth about drugs. With the state suffering the worst overdose epidemic in its history, the Foundation’s Truth About Drugs materials were in high demand.

Youngster pledges to be drug-free at the SummerFest in Brighton, Colorado

Throughout the day, a steady flow of children, teens and young adults signed the Foundation’s pledge board, promising to remain drug-free and help others do the same.

SummerFest is the largest community festival in Brighton and there was plenty for kids and adults to do at the town’s Carmichael Park. The petting zoo featured a unique addition: a camel. Throughout the day, a long line of kids attested to the popularity of the face painting and the “Sparky Train” that was created by Brighton Fire Rescue District, which also provided an informative and well-attended safety expo. Driving Sparky Train was the fire chief (who was observed having as much fun as the youngsters he transported around the park).

It was all topped off by live bands on the main stage, and local and regional dance clubs and teams performing for enthusiastic crowds.

The Foundation’s Drug-Free World booth was one of hundreds set up by vendors and community nonprofits.

Middle schools teachers who use the Drug-Free World program stopped by to reconnect. One teacher, who inherited the program from a previous health teacher, was particularly appreciative. She said her students watch the award-winning public service announcements and create banners and posters based on the information found in the Drug-Free World booklets. She expressed her appreciation for the Foundation making all materials available free of charge to educators.

The Church of Scientology and its members support the Foundation for a Drug-Free World, a secular nonprofit corporation that empowers youth and adults with factual information about drugs so they can make informed decisions to live drug-free. The Foundation’s Truth About Drugs campaign is one of the world’s largest nongovernmental drug education and prevention initiatives. As shown on a program on the Scientology TV Network, this support makes it possible for the Foundation to provide drug education booklets, videos and educator guides free of charge to teachers, mentors and civic and community leaders.

According to the United Nations Office on Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, “Every dollar spent on prevention can save governments up to ten dollars in later costs.”