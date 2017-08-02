FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Drug-Free Tennessee Participates in National Night Out Against Crime

Helping rid Nashville neighborhoods of drugs and crime, Drug-Free Tennessee distributes Truth About Drugs booklets at neighborhood events on National Night Out Against Crime.

As part of their commitment to make Nashville neighborhoods drug- and crime-free, Drug-Free Tennessee volunteers joined community partners, neighbors and police for National Night Out Against Crime August 1.

Drug-Free Tennessee volunteers on National Night Out

National Night Out aims to stop crime before it starts by heightening awareness and generating support and participation in local anti-crime programs. It also strengthens neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships and sends a message to criminals and gangs that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.

Neighborhoods frequently celebrate with a mix of food, dancing, information booths and anti-crime forums to help promote safer living.

This year marks the 35th annual National Night Out to combat drug use and prevent crime, and it is the ninth consecutive year Drug-Free Tennessee has been active in supporting the initiative.

“Youth today are having to make decisions about drugs at younger and younger ages,” said Rev. Brian Fesler, regional coordinator for Drug-Free Tennessee and pastor of the Church of Scientology Nashville. “We need to get them reliable information so they can make educated choices.”

Drug-Free Tennessee is the local chapter of Foundation for a Drug-Free World. It provides booklets that help youth understand how drugs affect the body and mind and alert them to what a dealer might say in an attempt to convince them to experiment with drugs. It also includes the street names of the most commonly abused substances.

For more information on Drug-Free Tennessee or to order materials, visit drugfreetn.org.

The Church of Scientology and its members support the Truth About Drugs campaign, one of the world’s largest nongovernmental drug education and prevention initiatives. Thanks to this support, the Foundation for a Drug-Free World provides these drug education booklets, videos and educator guides free of charge to teachers, mentors and civic and community leaders.

According to the United Nations Office on Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, “Every dollar spent on prevention can save governments up to ten dollars in later costs.”