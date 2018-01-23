FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Getting Educated on the Truth About Drugs

Drug counselors, educators, and clergy gathered at the Church of Scientology Los Angeles in the spirit of ending drug abuse.

A training session hosted by the Church of Scientology Los Angeles and held by the Los Angeles chapter of Foundation for a Drug-Free World provided a group of community activists with a tool to aid them in their battle to end drug abuse—the Truth About Drugs educational program.

Those attending the workshop came from a wide range of backgrounds: Some work with inmates incarcerated for using or dealing drugs, others are social workers or educators tasked with helping parents or working with school kids who are now being exposed to drugs in middle school or earlier.

The key to the Truth About Drugs program is its factual and research-based knowledge, because someone who has true information can make informed decisions about their own lives and drug use.

The program’s materials include educational booklets covering each of the major drugs of choice, the award-winning Truth About Drugs—Real People, Real Stories documentary, and a fully developed educator’s guide complete with lesson plans and activities that can be adapted for any age level.

One group of attendees will be taking the Truth About Drugs program to the correctional facility where they work. They will educate inmates working to turn their lives around who will counsel others on the dangers of drug abuse and addiction. Another is taking the program back to her hometown in Montana to start drug-education activities there. There were also those who already use the Truth About Drugs program but wanted to solidify their knowledge of the program and earn their Drug-Free World Educator Specialist Certificate.

Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard wrote, “The planet has hit a barrier which prevents any widespread social progress—drugs and other biochemical substances. These can put people into a condition which not only prohibits and destroys physical health but which can prevent any stable advancement in mental or spiritual well-being.”

The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is proud to partner with those in the community who work to end drug abuse and will continue to provide the Truth About Drugs educational program and materials wherever needed to achieve this goal.

The Church of Scientology and its members support the Foundation for a Drug-Free World, a secular nonprofit corporation that empowers youth and adults with factual information about drugs so they can make informed decisions to live drug-free. The Foundation’s Truth About Drugs campaign is one of the world’s largest nongovernmental drug education and prevention initiatives. Thanks to this support, the Foundation provides drug education booklets, videos and educator guides free of charge to teachers, mentors and civic and community leaders.

According to the United Nations Office on Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, “Every dollar spent on prevention can save governments up to ten dollars in later costs.”