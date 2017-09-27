FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Promoting Peace Through Interfaith Dialogue at the Church of Scientology Nashville

Nashville Church of Scientology joined Scientology Churches on six continents and hundreds of like-minded groups around the world in observing International Day of Peace.

The Nashville Church of Scientology hosted a multi-faith dialogue for International Day of Peace September 21, a day set aside by the United Nations for “strengthening the ideals of peace, both within and among all nations and peoples.” Rev. Brian Fesler, senior pastor of the Nashville Church, welcomed everyone, saying “It has never been more important to foster an atmosphere of religious freedom.”

The theme of this year’s International Day of Peace is “Together for Peace: Respect, Safety and Dignity for All,” and the dialogue, titled “Religious Freedom and What It Means Today,” brought together a panel of Middle Tennessee and Kentucky faith leaders who spoke to the need for understanding and mutual respect among all people.

Panel members included the Rev. Dr. Jason Curry, Dean of Fisk Memorial Chapel; the Venerable Bhante Nanda, Spiritual Adviser of the Kentucky Meditation Peace Center; Michael Spencer, representing Baha’is of Middle Tennessee; and Rev. Enoch Fuzz, Pastor of Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church.

Rev. Fesler presented an overview of an initiative the Church of Scientology supports, United for Human Rights. He described the program and the results Church volunteers have achieved through making the group’s human rights educational materials broadly available. “Working together, we can make a difference,” said Fesler.

Scientologists on six continents engage in collaborative efforts with government agencies and nongovernmental organizations to bring about broad-scale awareness and implementation of the 1948 United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the world’s premier human rights document. To learn more, visit the Scientology website.