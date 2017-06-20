FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Scientology Environmental Task Force at the Seattle Spring Clean Event

The Seattle Chapter of the Way to Happiness Foundation and the Scientology Environmental Task Force join in Seattle’s 30th annual “Spring Clean.”

With decades of environmental work under their collective belts, the Scientology Environmental Task Force and the Seattle Chapter of The Way to Happiness Foundation pitched in on the City of Seattle’s 30th annual “Spring Clean” event.

Senior Planning and Development Specialist with Seattle Public Utilities (left) presents a special award to the Scientology Environmental Task Force

Spring Clean is a day when Seattle residents pick up litter, paint over graffiti, remove invasive plants from planting strips and traffic circles, and participate in other activities throughout the city to keep Seattle clean and green. Spring Clean is a partnership to beautify Seattle’s cityscape, developed between Seattle residents and Seattle Public Utilities, Seattle Parks and Recreation, the Seattle Department of Neighborhoods and the Seattle Department of Transportation.

In addition to organizing a community clean-up in celebration of World Environment Day, The Way to Happiness Foundation sponsored a forum at the Seattle Church of Scientology highlighting the City’s Adopt-A-Street program.

U.N. World Environment Day, held each year on June 5. According to its website, it is “a broad, global platform for public outreach that is widely celebrated by stakeholders in over 100 countries” and “serves as the ‘people’s day’ for doing something positive for the environment, galvanizing individual actions into a collective power that generates an exponential positive impact on the planet.”

The World Environment Day forum featured guest speaker Daniel Sims, Senior Planning and Development Specialist with Seattle Public Utilities who oversees the City’s Adopt-A-Street program, which has gained national prominence as one of the most effective and efficient grassroots litter-removal initiatives.

Mr. Sims presented special awards to both the Seattle Chapter of The Way to Happiness Foundation and the Scientology Environmental Task Force for their long-standing work with the Adopt-A-Street program stating, “You guys have stayed on board since the beginning of this program and that’s an awfully long time. That’s three decades of work that you’ve given us and our community. Three decades of work is spectacular…thank you.”

The group’s activities are based on the precepts of The Way to Happiness, the nonreligious common-sense moral code written by author and humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard, which emphasizes that one’s survival depends on the survival of others. Chapter 12 of the booklet, “Safeguard and Improve the Environment,” states, “Man has gotten up to the potential of destroying the planet. He must be pushed on up to the capability and actions of saving it.”

The Seattle Church of Scientology and its members are proud to share the tools for happier living contained in The Way to Happiness with all who work to build a better environment and a better world. For more information about The Way to Happiness visit www.thewaytohappiness.org.