Scientology Volunteer Ministers Help at Lakewood Church Shelter
With more than a million displaced by Hurricane Harvey, Scientology Volunteer Ministers are providing relief and solace in shelters.
A team of Scientology Volunteer Ministers has been helping those taking refuge in Houston’s Lakewood Church.
Imagine waking up in a flooded house with no time to grab supplies before leaving to seek shelter. Of the more than a million people displaced by Hurricane Harvey, many are without clothes and the most basic necessities.
Flying in from around the country, volunteers report that the situation is even more devastating than they thought before they arrived in Texas. Several hundred Scientology Volunteer Ministers are in Houston and Rockport with more on the way. But the magnitude of this disaster is enormous and far more help is needed.
The International Volunteer Ministers Headquarters in Los Angeles has put out a call to arms for VMs to help with the disaster. Volunteers will work with teams of trained disaster response personnel:
- Distributing water, food, clothing and basic medical supplies and materials
- Providing care to displaced residents and evacuees in shelters
- Helping people cope through Scientology assists—techniques developed by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard that address the emotional and mental factors in stress and trauma
- Helping people to get back into their homes and get their lives back in order
Those who qualify will be provided free transportation to the site, food and accommodations.
Hurricane Harvey is expected to affect 13 million people in Texas and Louisiana and drive some 30,000 into shelters. If you can help, contact the International Scientology Volunteer Ministers’ Headquarters in Los Angeles at
