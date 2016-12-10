FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Seattle Volunteer Ministers Brighten Holidays for Those in Need

The motto of the Church of Scientology Volunteer Minister Corps, "Something can be done about it," was put into action this month as Seattle volunteers helped the community at Food Lifeline.



​For more than a dozen years, Seattle Volunteer Ministers have been helping the homeless by volunteering with Food Lifeline. Scientology Volunteer Ministers donate their time each month, sorting and packing food at the Food Lifeline facility which serves 275 food banks, meal programs and shelters in western Washington. Food Lifeline provides 91,000 meals daily to these programs.

“We have been proud to partner with Food Lifeline for many years and look forward to continuing our work with them in 2017,” said Danar Hoverson, who coordinates Volunteer Minister efforts for the local group.

Volunteer Ministers with the Seattle Church of Scientology recently completed a semiannual sock drive and delivered hundreds pairs of socks to local Seattle charities that support the homeless, including the Queen Anne Helpline, 157 Roy Street Men’s Shelter, and the Queen Anne Food Bank.

In a letter to the Church of Scientology of Seattle, the executive director of the Queen Anne Food Bank wrote, “The commitment to honoring the dignity of those we serve is exemplified through the Church of Scientology congregation through this generous and thoughtful donation.”

To address Seattle’s homeless situation, Seattle Mayor Ed Murray has proposed opening new city-supervised tent encampments in addition to those already existing in the area.

With temperatures dropping across the region, the Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers have donated and delivered five new tents to provide needed shelter.

Volunteer Ministers follow The Scientology Handbook compiled from the works of humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard. The book outlines tools that can be used to alleviate spiritual, emotional and physical travail and is available online at www.volunteerministers.org.