Tampa Bay Officials and Groups Stand Up for Human Rights

Annual Human Rights Day march draws support from a cross section of Tampa Bay Area communities and groups, organized by the Tampa Bay chapter of Youth for Human Rights and the Church of Scientology.

Some 20 Tampa Bay groups joined forces December 4 to stand up for human rights in commemoration of the 68th anniversary of the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights with a rally and march, organized by the Tampa Bay Area chapter of Youth for Human Rights International and the Church of Scientology.

Gracia Bennish, president of United for Human Rights Florida, the parent organization of Youth for Human Rights, introduced distinguished guest speakers Rev. Manuel Sykes, pastor of Bethel Community Baptist Church in St. Petersburg; Mr. Juan Jose Sabines, Mexican Consul of Orlando; and Ms. Julianne Holt, Hillsborough County Public Defender.

There were proclamations and letters of appreciation from Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, State Representative Chris Latvala, and St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman who declared December 4 “Stand Up For Human Rights Day.”

President of Youth for Human Rights Florida Niko Papaheraklis led the march, followed by six young people carrying a banner bearing the motto of UN Human Rights Day 2016: “Stand Up for Human Rights.”

Groups participating in the program included the City of Tampa, Brothers United Building Brothers Alliance, Bikers Against Human Trafficking, Project Link, Florida Coalition Against Human Trafficking and The Gentleman’s Course.

Scientology Churches and Scientologists on six continents support a global movement of advocates for the human rights of all people. They engage in collaborative efforts with government agencies and nongovernmental organizations to bring about broad-scale awareness and implementation of the 1948 United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the world’s premier human rights document.

Human rights are a central tenet of the Church of Scientology. It is part of the Creed of the Church and the Code of a Scientologist. Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard wrote, “it is vital that all thinking men urge upon their governments sweeping reforms in the field of human rights.”