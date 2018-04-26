FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Volunteer Ministers Reach Out With Unconditional Help

Scientology Churches extend help at their bright yellow Volunteer Minister tents

Volunteer Ministers of Scientology Churches in cities around the world set up their bright yellow tents each week to help. The Volunteer Ministers live by the motto that no matter what people may be running into, “Something can be done about it.”

A recent survey found 39 percent of workers ages 18-34 experience stress daily to several times a week.

The top causes of stress among all age groups were found to be:

financial stress (49 percent)

home life and family relationships (43 percent)

personal health (35 percent)

job responsibilities (33 percent)

the health of family members (33 percent)

Volunteer Ministers of Tel Aviv Volunteer Ministers of San Diego Volunteer Ministers of Lausanne, Switzerland

Scientology Volunteer Ministers help with these and many other issues. Inside the tent, trained volunteers are on hand to give one-on-one help. They provide assists—Scientology techniques that address the spiritual and emotional factors in stress and trauma.

In the mid 1970s, Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard created the Volunteer Ministers program and developed a series of 19 courses that address these and many other issues and problems that lower the individual’s ability to survive and do well in life. These courses not only help people turn their own lives around, they also give them the tools to help their friends and families.

In the bright yellow tents, volunteers direct visitors to one or more of the 19 courses available free of charge on the Volunteer Ministers website. These courses empower people with the tools they need to overcome difficulties and increase ability.

Anyone of any culture or creed may train as a Volunteer Minister and use these tools to help their families and communities.

In creating the Volunteer Ministers program, L. Ron Hubbard wrote: “If one does not like the crime, cruelty, injustice and violence of this society, he can do something about it. He can become a Volunteer Minister and help civilize it, bring it conscience and kindness and love and freedom from travail by instilling into it trust, decency, honesty and tolerance.”