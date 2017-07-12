FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Volunteers Thanked for Decades of Service to the Community

Markham mayor and city council issue proclamation backing the work of drug prevention activists.

With substance abuse on the rise across Canada, volunteers with the Toronto chapter of Foundation for a Drug-Free World took the stage at the Taste of Asia Festival in Markham, Ontario, to promote a drug-free lifestyle to youth and adults. On behalf of the city council, Markham Mayor Frank Scarpetti issued a proclamation on the importance of drug prevention.

According to the York Region Student Drug Use and Health Report, in the past year:

58% of students used alcohol

27% used cannabis

10% used prescription pain relievers for nonmedical reasons

To reach youth before they become victims of the drug epidemic, and help them make the self-determined decision to live drug-free, Toronto Drug-Free World volunteers distributed over 2,000 Truth About Drugs booklets to youth and adults attending the festival, and presented a Drug-Free Marshal badge to all youngsters who signed the drug-free pledge.

Markham City Councillor Logan Kanapathi acknowledged the Drug-Free World Toronto volunteers and the Drug-Free Marshals for their work in the festival year after year and for their commitment to promoting their drug-free message all year long.

“Youth are not aware of the harmful side effects of drugs,” said Toronto Drug-Free World director. “We empower them with the truth, the facts about drugs, with the Truth About Drugs program because we know that effective drug education is an investment in the well-being of children and young adults, their families and communities.”

The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a nonprofit, public benefit corporation that empowers youth and adults with factual information about drugs so they can make informed decisions to be drug-free.

From its headquarters in Los Angeles, California, the Foundation provides educational materials, advice, and coordination for its international drug prevention network. It works with youth, parents, educators, volunteer organizations and government agencies—anyone with an interest in helping people lead lives free from drug abuse.

The Church of Scientology and its members support the Foundation for a Drug-Free World, whose Truth About Drugs campaign is one of the world’s largest nongovernmental drug education and prevention initiatives. Thanks to this support, the Foundation provides—free of charge—drug education booklets, videos and educator guides to teachers, mentors and civic and community leaders.