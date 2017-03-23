FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Youth for Human Rights Workshop at Volunteerism Conference

The Tennessee Chapter of Youth for Human Rights, under the umbrella of United for Human Rights, presented a workshop at the Tennessee Conference on Volunteerism.

What do human rights have to do with volunteering? This was the question posed and answered by Rev. Brian Fesler, the regional coordinator for Tennessee United for Human Rights, during a special workshop at the Tennessee Conference on Volunteerism. The workshop, titled Human Rights 101, was aimed at helping them learn their basic human rights and enlighten them on how to help others understand these rights.

Tennessee is known as the Volunteer State, and the Tennessee government honored this tradition by creating Volunteer Tennessee under the Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration. According to tn.gov, “The State of Tennessee is the national leader in the promotion of volunteerism, community service initiatives and partnerships in which its citizens of all ages and backgrounds engage in services addressing the educational, public safety, environmental and other human needs of the state and nation.”



Volunteer Tennessee Conference on Volunteerism and Service Learning, the organization’s primary annual event, aims to “increase service and volunteerism across Tennessee as a means of problem-solving throughout all stages of life.” The conference encourages participants to collaborate to address needs in Tennessee while utilizing service and service-learning as a vehicle for education and change.

Youth for Human Rights International (YHRI) is a nonprofit organization founded in 2001. Its purpose is to teach youth about human rights, specifically the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and inspire them to become advocates for tolerance and peace. YHRI has now grown into a global movement, comprising hundreds of groups, clubs and chapters. The Tennessee chapter educates people across the state on their basic rights.

“Why do we teach people these basic human rights? Because everyone deserves to know,” says Rev. Fesler. “Only when you understand your rights can you defend your rights.”

United for Human Rights and Youth for Human Rights are two of the many humanitarian and social betterment initiatives supported by the Church of Scientology and Scientologists. Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard stated, “It is vital that all thinking men urge upon their governments sweeping reforms in the field of human rights.”

For more information about Tennessee United for Human Rights or Youth for Human Rights, visit tnuhr.org.