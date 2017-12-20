FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

25 Years of Christmas Cheer for the Clearwater Community

A tradition for more than two decades brings families from throughout the Tampa Bay Area to downtown Clearwater for the annual Winter Wonderland presented by the Church of Scientology and Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV).

Downtown Clearwater was once more transformed this year when the Church of Scientology and Clearwater Community Volunteers presented Winter Wonderland December 2 to 22 in Osceola Park.

Located at the corner of Drew Street and Osceola Avenue, Winter Wonderland is a complete Christmas village with nightly entertainment, photos with Santa, cookie decorating with Mrs. Claus, a hot chocolate shop, a petting zoo, pony rides, playground, Bouncy House, Giant Slide and Holiday Express Train.

There was snow for those attending the opening night of the 25th annual downtown Clearwater Winter Wonderland.

More than 2,000 attended the opening of Winter Wonderland December 2 and a steady stream of families have continued to visit ever since. “People who first came to Winter Wonderland as children 25 years ago are now bringing their children,” says Clearwater Community Volunteers President Pam Ryan Anderson.

The holiday festival also serves as a food and toy drive for local charities that help families in need. Charities served this year include Nourish to Flourish and the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Police Athletic League.

The closing night program December 22 will feature the Jive Aces, Britain’s #1 Swing Band and Britain’s Got Talent semifinalists.

The Clearwater Community Volunteers was founded in 1992 as the Women’s Auxiliary of the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization. CCV hosts Winter Wonderland and the Annual Coachman Park Easter Egg Hunt and two annual fundraisers, Fashions With Flair Fashion Show and the Chef’s Showcase, to raise donations for these signature events and local charities that help children.