35th Year of Christmas Trees at Hollywood’s Winter Wonderland

A tradition began in 1983, when author, humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard donated Hollywood’s first giant Christmas tree with the message “On the day when we can fully trust each other, there will be peace on Earth.”

Tonight, when Santa begins his “sleigh ride” down Hollywood Boulevard at the end of the Hollywood Christmas Parade, he will once again officially launch the Christmas Season by lighting the giant Christmas tree at Winter Wonderland.

Winter Wonderland in the heart of Hollywood

2017 Christmas tree arrives in Hollywood

The original tree was placed next door to the Church of Scientology Public Information Center on Hollywood Boulevard, in the middle of a Hollywood-style North Pole set. It began the tradition of Hollywood’s own Winter Wonderland, which has continued to this day.

This year’s massive white fir was supplied by Oliver Holt Sons and Daughters Christmas Trees, which has supplied the Winter Wonderland trees for the past 23 years. Transported some 500 miles from Lake Almanor in Northern California, the tree weighs approximately 6,000 pounds.

L. Ron Hubbard’s Winter Wonderland is located at 6724 Hollywood Blvd, one block east of Highland.

It opens November 26 on the evening of the Hollywood Christmas Parade and runs daily throughout the month of December, with entertainment, activities for children and families and, of course, Santa. More than 40,000 people visit L. Ron Hubbard's Winter Wonderland each year.