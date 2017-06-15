Art Contest Promotes Education as a Fundamental Right

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Young artists honored at Human Rights Art Contest Awards ceremony in Dublin, organized by the Church of Scientology National Affairs Office of Ireland and Youth for Human Rights International.

Young Dublin artists were honored June 2 at the first annual Human Rights Art Awards ceremony at the Clarion Hotel Liffey Valley. Winners were selected by a team of artists who wrote personal messages to each student participating in the contest.

The theme of the contest was the Right to Education—one of the 30 rights enshrined in the U.N. Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Youth competed in four age groups: 4 to 6, 7 to 9, 10 to 15, and 16 to 18. There was also a category for group projects.

More than 70 pieces of art were submitted.

Bestselling author R.J. Ellory spoke June 2 at the first annual Human Rights Art Awards organized by Youth for Human Rights International and the Church of Scientology National Affairs Office of Ireland.

Founded in 2001, Youth for Human Rights educates youth on the 30 rights of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights to inspire them to become advocates for tolerance and peace.

The Church of Scientology National Affairs Office of Ireland, dedicated October 15, 2016, in the city’s iconic Merrion Square, offers permanent delivery of Scientology-supported social betterment programs in Ireland.