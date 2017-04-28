FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

At Scientology Seminar, Group Gains the Skill to Help Disabled Vets

Volunteer Ministers training at the Church of Scientology Harlem opens up new avenues to Hispanic United Veterans wishing to help veterans, their families, the disabled and those in need.

The Church of Scientology Harlem Community Center held a special briefing April 6 for Hispanic United Veterans Inc., a service organization of veterans of the armed forces of El Salvador, Honduras, Argentina, and Peru. The mission of the group is to improve the lives of disabled veterans and their families and help the community.

United Hispanic Veterans Inc., at a special workshop on the Volunteer Ministers program at the Church of Scientology Harlem Community Center.

Many returning veterans face crippling issues such as dealing with the stress and trauma they experienced during active service. They often suffer from emotional issues, substance abuse, economic challenges, alienation, and difficulty reintegrating into society. Volunteer Ministers training is ideally suited to help United Hispanic Veterans accomplish its purpose, with simple technology anyone can learn to deal with these and other pressing issues.

The Church’s Director of Public Affairs introduced the vets to the Volunteer Ministers program and played several films describing the subjects it encompasses.

The Director of Public Affairs demonstrated to the veterans how to perform a Scientology assist.

This was followed by a demonstration of assists—techniques developed by Scientology Founder

L. Ron Hubbard that address the emotional and spiritual factors in stress and trauma. Simple to learn, assists have proven extremely effective at the scene of hundreds of disasters, speeding healing and helping victims overcome their shock and loss. The vets then enrolled on the Volunteer Ministers Assists for Illness and Injuries Course and gained practical experience delivering the techniques.

The Church of Scientology Harlem, which opened July 31, 2016, is an Ideal Scientology Organization. It is configured to provide the full services of the Scientology religion to its parishioners, while also serving the community with social betterment and outreach programs.