Block Party Brings Downtown Clearwater to Life

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Music and fun for the entire family marked downtown Clearwater autumn block party organized by the Church of Scientology

There was dancing in the streets in downtown Clearwater November 5 at a block party sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization and the Church’s Information Center and humanitarian centers.

First, Latin American folk dancers from the non-profit youth group Grupo Folklorico Mahetzi set the tone with their spirited rendition of Latin classics. Then the Church of Scientology band took the stage and the party went into high gear.

On arriving, the more than 3,000 guests received a map of the centers, tickets for complementary food and an invitation to join in the fun with the many activities provided.

There was live music, a scavenger hunt and food from some of the area's most popular food trucks and restaurants, and for the kids—a bouncy house, balloon art, face painting and a children’s train ride down Waterson Avenue. Raffle prizes included gift certificates donated by downtown stores and restaurants and a $500 VISA gift card.

All along Cleveland Street, nonprofits that have partnered with the Church since its humanitarian centers opened in July 2015 set up their booths: The Refuge, Narconon, Home Instruction for Parents of Pre-School Youngsters (HIPPY), Second Chance Life Skills, Concerned Businessmen's Association of Tampa Bay, Feed Our Children Ministries, Hard2Guard basketball mentors, Owl's Nest Sanctuary, Faith House Florida that mentors and educates the homeless, Haitian Mission Par La Foi Inc., Veterans Health Network, Martin Luther King Center and Clearwater Community Sailing Center.

The downtown Clearwater block party

Guests were invited to tour the Scientology Information Center and the six humanitarian centers: United for Human Rights Florida, The Way to Happiness Association of Tampa Bay, Foundation for a Drug-Free World Florida, Criminon Florida; Scientology Volunteer Ministers and the Citizens Commission on Human Rights Florida.

The fun began at 5 pm and continued until 10 transforming the block that was jam-packed with people and radiating with fun.