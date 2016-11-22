Bringing Alive the Dream of a Drug-Free Baja

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

With increased violence threatening the lives of the people of the state of Baja California Sur, state officials have adopted the Truth About Drugs program of the Foundation for a Drug-Free World. The launch included training of 50 educators to begin delivery of the program in the state’s schools.

At a program at the Baja California Sur Department of Education complex in La Paz, state officials launched a statewide Truth About Drugs initiative November 14, adopting the curriculum as the official drug education and prevention program for the state’s schools.

At the launch of the Truth About Drugs initiative in Baja California Sur November 14, 2016, a young girl tells the panel of experts why drug education is important to her. The program plans to reach all adolescents in the state.

Drug-related violence has spiked in Baja California Sur, with homicides from February 2014 to 2016 nearly doubling those from 2011 to 2013. Local officials view effective drug education as a vital element in bringing this crisis under control.

Timed to take place during the state’s Health Week, La Paz city officials and government employees joined the 50 educators and 600 students gathered for the program’s launch.

Foundation for a Drug-Free World, the nonprofit, public benefit corporation that promotes and distributes the Truth About Drugs program, was represented by the executive director of the Foundation’s Mexico chapter.



The program began with a presentation by the director of primary education of Baja California Sur. He explained why he decided to implement the Truth About Drugs program statewide with all 5th and 6th grade pupils.

Students provided the entertainment for the launch and each of the 600 students attending was given a Drug-Free World T-shirt and copies of the Truth About Drugs booklets. Afterwards, hundreds of young people mobbed the Truth About Drugs booth to take selfies with the Foundation volunteers and sign the Foundation’s Drug-Free Pledge.

Surveys of students for what they liked best about the program showed it was having the information they needed to overcome the temptations to experiment with drugs.

At the seminar on how to conduct the program in classrooms, the director of primary education for Baja California Sur emphasized that the curriculum will make a vital change in young people’s lives.

He also invited Foundation representatives to attend a special coalition meeting at La Paz City Council to brief government and community leaders on the program.

To fully implement the Truth About Drugs across Baja California Sur, the Foundation is providing 2,500 Truth About Drugs education packages free of charge.

