Brussels Open House Promotes Tolerance and Inclusion

In celebration of International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, the Brussels branch of Churches of Scientology for Europe and Youth for Human Rights hold an open house and forum to explore solutions.

The United Nations selected a universal theme for International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination 2018: Promoting tolerance, inclusion, unity and respect for diversity in the context of combating racial discrimination. The day is set aside to promote Article 1 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights—that all human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights, and Article 2—that everyone is entitled to all the rights and freedoms set forth in the Declaration, without distinction of race or any other kind.

In his message in commemoration of the day, UN Secretary-General António Guterres pointed out that it commemorates the horrific killing of 69 people peacefully demonstrating against apartheid in Sharpville, South Africa, on March 21, 1960.

“The memory of Sharpeville lives on in this annual UN observance when we reaffirm our unequivocal rejection of all forms of racism, xenophobia and intolerance,” he said. “Sadly, these attitudes persist in countries and among communities around the world. A stark and tragic example lies in the egregious treatment of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar. It is time all nations and all people live up to the words of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which recognizes the inherent dignity and equal and inalienable rights of all members of the human race.”

The open house included a tour of the Church’s Information Hall at Boulevard de Waterloo 100-103 and a dinner and seminar in the auditorium on Church-sponsored human rights activities.

Although the seat of the European Union and home to 183 embassies, Brussel, a multiracial, multicultural and multilingual city, is not immune to discrimination. Guest speaker at the open house, Yeka Futy Norbert, president of the ASSECA NGO of the Democratic Republic of Congo, inspired a lively discussion by calling on the audience to give examples of discrimination they have viewed or experienced.

Recipient of a Youth for Human Rights Hero Award presented at the 14th annual Human Rights Summit of Youth for Human Rights International at the United Nations in August 2017, Norbert endorses the Youth for Human Rights materials to raise awareness and counter discrimination. He encouraged those attending to take action by participating in the campaign.

Representatives of the Brussels chapter of Youth for Human Rights International spoke at the forum and played public service announcements promoting articles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Those attending were presented with copies of the Youth for Human Rights materials to introduce others to carry on the work of this annual event by promoting the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

The Church of Scientology and Scientologists support United for Human Rights, the world’s largest nongovernmental human rights education campaign, reaching out in 195 countries in 27 languages and embraced by 2,300 activists, officials, groups and organizations. Their sponsorship of the initiative is inspired by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard’s conviction that “It is vital that all thinking men urge upon their governments sweeping reforms in the field of human rights.”