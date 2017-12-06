FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

California Scientologists Rally to Help in Fire Crisis

With three fires burning out of control in Ventura, Sylmar and Santa Clarita and tens of thousands evacuated so far, International Scientology Volunteer Minister headquarters in Los Angeles puts out a call for volunteers to respond.

More than 38,000 have been forced from their homes as Southern California firefighters battle three blazes that are raging out of control.

Fires rage out of control in Southern California

At a press conference Tuesday, Ventura County Sheriff Jeff Dean urged those receiving evacuation notices to cooperate. “We saw the disasters and the losses that happened up north in Sonoma,” he said, “and this is a fast, very dangerous moving fire.”

Spread by 25 mph Santa Ana winds gusting up to 60 mph, the blaze has burned some 65,000 acres and continues to spread.

Scientology Churches and Missions throughout Southern California are reaching out to Volunteer Ministers to respond to this disaster. All trained Volunteer Ministers should call their local Church or the International Volunteer Ministers headquarters at (800) 435-7498 or (323) 960-1949.

