FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Fifth Annual Chefs’ Showcase at Clearwater’s Fort Harrison raises the bar on food and wine while raising funds for charity

At the Fifth Annual Chefs’ Showcase in Clearwater, Florida, connoisseurs from across the Tampa Bay region were treated to the best in cuisine and the incomparable service and ambiance of the Church of Scientology Fort Harrison religious retreat.

Cosponsored by Tampa Bay Magazine, the event raised funds for the Clearwater Community Volunteers and the Children’s Home Network of Tampa Bay.

Participating chefs included Fort Harrison Executive Chef Barry Reid, Fort Harrison Chef Kevin Meier, Chef Sean Ragan of Wyndham Grand Resort on Clearwater Beach, Chef Jason Lutzk of Cafe Ponte, Chef Richard Bottini formerly of Six Tables and now of the Children’s Home Network, and Chef Bill Brown, owner of award-winning William Dean Chocolates. They worked in coordination with the Executive Chef for the Church of Scientology operations in Clearwater, Chef Zoltan Vajna.

Church of Scientology Public Affairs Director Lisa Mansell served as emcee and briefed those attending on the nonprofits chosen to benefit from the event. Children’s Home Network, established in 1892, provides a broad array of services to at-risk youth. And Clearwater Community Volunteers has been serving Pinellas County families in need since 1992. With the event underwritten by generous sponsors, all proceeds directly benefited the two charities.

At the beginning of each of the five courses, the chef whose creation was featured described what was about to be presented and the Fort Harrison in-house sommelier described the wine pairing.

The Fort Harrison has served as the International Religious Retreat for the Church of Scientology since 1975. Fully restored in 2009, the Fort Harrison regularly hosts charity events.

Event cosponsor Tampa Bay Magazine provides a forum for nonprofits to reach Bay area residents.