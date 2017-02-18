FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Church Celebrates Neighbors Helping Neighbors



Church of Scientology celebrates Neighbor Day by helping keep Seattle green and clean.



The Seattle chapter of The Way to Happiness Foundation and the Church of Scientology of Washington State sponsored an annual community cleanup February 11, on Seattle’s Neighbor Day.

Volunteers from the Church of Scientology Seattle Environmental Task Force at their Neighbor Day cleanup

According to Seattle.gov: “Neighbor Day is a special day set aside to reach out to neighbors, make new friends, and express thanks to those who help make your neighborhood a great place to live. Residents, businesses, or community groups are all encouraged to participate however they like. The main goal is simply to reach out and connect with your neighbors through generosity.”

The Scientology Environmental Task Force joined community leaders at Counterbalance Park—a 12,000-square-foot urban gathering place in the heart of the Queen Anne neighborhood. The groups fanned out across the local business district, cleaning the streets and picking up bags of trash.

The cleanup was done in conjunction with the City of Seattle’s Adopt-A-Street program, which provided the tools, gloves and bags for the activity.

The Scientology Environmental Task Force has been an active member of the city’s Adopt-A-Street program longer than any other group in Seattle and has been recognized by the City for its environmental work.

The Seattle chapter of The Way to Happiness Foundation and the Task Force, which work together on community projects, are inspired by The Way to Happiness by L. Ron Hubbard, the nonreligious moral code based wholly on common sense. Precept 12, “Safeguard and Improve Your Environment,” states:

“There are many things one can do to help take care of the planet. They begin with the idea that one should. They progress with suggesting to others they should. “Man has gotten up to the potential of destroying the planet. He must be pushed on up to the capability and actions of saving it. “It is, after all, what we’re standing on.”

