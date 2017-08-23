FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Church of Scientology Honors Buffalo Special Police on World Humanitarian Day

World Humanitarian Day open house August 19 at the Church of Scientology of Buffalo acknowledged the Buffalo Special Police for their service and dedication to the city.

The Church of Scientology of Buffalo celebrated World Humanitarian Day August 19 with a special ceremony to honor those who risk their lives in humanitarian service.

The day began with the opening of the new Volunteer Ministers pavilion a block from the Church in Allen Street Park. There was help for anyone in the community with practical tools to overcome difficulties ranging from marital or relationship problems to child rearing and from work-related stress to the overcoming of the ups and downs of life.

Later that afternoon, at an open house at the Church, on the corner of Main Street and Virginia Avenue, dozens of guests toured the Volunteer Minister video displays, enjoyed the refreshments and gathered in the Chapel for a presentation by Church Executive Director Blanca Gramajo-Vergara, who served as a Volunteer Minister at Ground Zero after the 9/11 disaster, providing care for the NYPD officers and firefighters and others responding to the crisis.

Ms. Vergara presented a special acknowledgment to the Buffalo Special Police. “They have been a stable presence in our city since 1927,” she said. “They are a highly trained group of volunteers who serve by going out into the community in coordination with the needs of the police department. This volunteer group of concerned citizens has dedicated their own time and resources to help keep Buffalo safe. Buffalo Special Officers pay for their own training and equipment and work under the direction of the Buffalo Police Commissioner.”

Chief Ted Hampton and Assistant Chief Bobby Lee accepted the Buffalo Humanitarian Award on behalf of the Buffalo Special Police (BPS). “In honor of World Humanitarian Day 2017, the global celebration of people helping people,” it read, “we, the Scientology Volunteer Ministers, recognize those who risk their lives in humanitarian service and rally support for people affected by crises around the world. These dedicated few, the Buffalo Special Police, fight for the safety and security of our city, to end the violence and promote peace. Thank you for your love and dedication. Your contributions save lives.”

The BPS has been distributing drug education materials widely and they advocate for human rights education on a weekly basis—both are campaigns supported by the Church of Scientology.

Chief Hampton stated he was extremely grateful for the partnership he has had with the Church of Scientology in regards to community outreach.

The Church’s Scientology Volunteer Ministers program is a religious social service created in the mid 1970s by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard who said, the Volunteer Minister “helps on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others."

The World Humanitarian Day open house is one of a series of events held by the Church of Scientology on topics of importance to Buffalo. An Ideal Scientology Organization (Org), the Church is designed to serve the entire community as a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations.

The Volunteer Ministers program was expressly intended for use by Scientologists and non-Scientologists alike.

Transcending all ethnic, cultural and religious boundaries, the Volunteer Ministers program is there for anyone in need of help. Volunteer Ministers training is available free of charge through the Scientology Volunteer Ministers website to anyone who wishes to help others. Visit www.volunteerministers.org.