Church of Scientology Hosts “Drug Abuse: Preventing It Together”



The Church of Scientology in partnership with Drug-Free Tennessee, held a breakfast meeting on drug prevention for International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

“When it comes to preventing drug abuse, we can only make great strides if we all work together,” says Rev. Brian Fesler, regional coordinator for Drug-Free Tennessee.

Aiming for an international society free of drug abuse, the United Nations named June 26th as International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. In keeping with the purpose of the day, the Church of Scientology, in partnership with Drug-Free Tennessee, held “Drug Abuse: Preventing It Together”—a breakfast forum at the Church.

Speakers, who deal with the drug crisis firsthand, spoke about the current scene and the importance of drug education. One Metro Nashville police captain stated that so far in 2018, there have been 98 drug overdose deaths in Davidson County. “Even just one would be too much,” he said.

“Drug abuse is preventable if we all come together and help,” said Rev. Fesler to those gathered around the table in the Nashville Church of Scientology for the forum. All those participating agreed when he said, “We all have resources and we all have needs, let’s work together in this fight. There is a need in our communities to educate everyone on drugs.”

In 1987, immediately after establishing the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, the UN passed resolution 42/113 stating that the UN General Assembly acknowledged “the effectiveness of human, moral and spiritual values for preventing the consumption of narcotic drugs,” and called on governments “to take the necessary measures to reduce significantly the illicit demand for drugs and psychotropic substances with the aim of creating in society a deep respect for its own health, fitness and well-being and to provide appropriate information and advice for all sectors of their communities with regard to drug abuse, its harmful effects and the way in which appropriate community action can be promoted.”

Dedicated to accomplishing this, the Foundation for a Drug-Free World has produced an entire curriculum to educate people of all ages on the harmful effects of drugs.

The Church of Scientology and its members support the Foundation for a Drug-Free World, a secular nonprofit corporation that empowers youth and adults with factual information about drugs so they can make informed decisions to live drug-free. The Foundation’s Truth About Drugs campaign is one of the world’s largest nongovernmental drug education and prevention initiatives. As shown on a program on the Scientology TV Network, this support makes it possible for the Foundation to provide drug education booklets, videos and educator guides free of charge to teachers, mentors and civic and community leaders.

According to the United Nations Office on Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, “Every dollar spent on prevention can save governments up to ten dollars in later costs.”