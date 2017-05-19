FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Clearwater Block Party: Fun, Food, and Family

Downtown was transformed into a family-friendly street fair for the annual Clearwater Block Party organized by the Church of Scientology.

More than 2,500 people filled the streets of downtown Clearwater for the annual spring block party organized by the Church of Scientology.

The Church sponsored some of the area’s favorite food trucks and downtown restaurants so there was a wide variety of delicious free food for one and all. An event for the entire family, there was live entertainment, a raffle, and for the younger set, a gyroscope ride, scavenger hunt, face painting and a bouncy house.

In the name of a better and more humane community, the event also featured booths from local nonprofits and tours through the headquarters of the six Church-supported humanitarian and social betterment programs that line Fort Harrison Avenue: