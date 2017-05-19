Clearwater Block Party: Fun, Food, and Family
Downtown was transformed into a family-friendly street fair for the annual Clearwater Block Party organized by the Church of Scientology.
More than 2,500 people filled the streets of downtown Clearwater for the annual spring block party organized by the Church of Scientology.
The Church sponsored some of the area’s favorite food trucks and downtown restaurants so there was a wide variety of delicious free food for one and all. An event for the entire family, there was live entertainment, a raffle, and for the younger set, a gyroscope ride, scavenger hunt, face painting and a bouncy house.
In the name of a better and more humane community, the event also featured booths from local nonprofits and tours through the headquarters of the six Church-supported humanitarian and social betterment programs that line Fort Harrison Avenue:
- United for Human Rights—the global education initiative works to identify and protect the rights of every citizen of the world and every resident of Pinellas County.
- The Way to Happiness Foundation—the nonreligious moral code written by L. Ron Hubbard is published in more than 100 languages. Its 21 precepts have brought calm to communities torn by violence, peace to areas ravaged by civil strife, and self-respect to millions.
- Foundation for a Drug-Free World—more than 80 million copies of its Truth About Drugs booklets have been distributed internationally.
- Criminon—addresses the causes of criminality and restores offenders’ self-respect through effective character-building programs.
- The Scientology Volunteer Ministers—Its global force of volunteers live by the motto “Something can be done about it.”
- Citizens Commission on Human Rights—The world’s leading mental health watchdog group, established in 1969.
The Scientology religion was founded by author and philosopher L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in Los Angeles in 1954 and the religion has expanded to more than 11,000 Churches, Missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 167 countries.
