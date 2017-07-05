Community Outreach and Open House Targets Prescription Drug Abuse

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Scientologists marked International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking with drug prevention focusing on the prescription drug abuse epidemic.

The Church of Scientology Sacramento organized a series of events for International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking to raise awareness of the dangers of prescription drug abuse.

They began with an information booth at the North Sacramento Multicultural Festival June 24 to educate local residents on the effects of these drugs.

Scientologists active with the Sacramento chapter of the Foundation for a Drug-Free World handed out copies of Truth About Drugs booklets to some 800 people attending the festival. And they reached out to children and teens, inviting them to pledge to live drug-free.

“We have to get beyond ‘just say no’ and take into consideration young people’s personal choice,” said the director of the Sacramento chapter. “When you empower youth with the true information about what drugs do and how they affect the body and mind they can then make an informed and self-determined decision not to take drugs.”

On June 26, the Church of Scientology Sacramento hosted an open house and community forum on prescription drug abuse. Attending were representatives of the Drug Enforcement Administration, faith-based leaders, and Scientologists who volunteer yearround to tackle this urgent issue.

“We chose to emphasize prescription drugs because of the growing problems with the abuse of opioids which include painkillers as well as illegal drugs such as heroin and the synthetic drug Fentanyl,” said Mike Klagenberg, Church of Scientology Sacramento Public Affairs Director.

Agents from the local office of the Drug Enforcement Administration spoke of how painkillers are fueling a rise in heroin use. They said the common misconception that because they are medicine, these drugs are somehow “harmless” results in their abuse and contributes to the recent spike in overdose deaths.

Emphasizing the destructive influence of drugs on individuals and society, Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard wrote, “The Planet has hit a barrier that prevents any widespread social progress: drugs and other toxic substances.”

The Church of Scientology and its members support the Foundation for a Drug-Free World, whose Truth About Drugs campaign is one of the world’s largest nongovernmental drug education and prevention initiatives. Thanks to this support, the Foundation provides—free of charge—drug education booklets, videos and educator guides to teachers, mentors and civic and community leaders.

According to the United Nations Office on Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, “Every dollar spent on prevention can save governments up to ten dollars in later costs.”