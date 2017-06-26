Day Against Drug Abuse Workshop Helps Community Reach Out to Youth

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

For maximum impact in the fight against drug abuse and addiction, the Nashville Church of Scientology hosted a Drug-Free Tennessee drug prevention training workshop in honor of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Drug-Free Tennessee marked International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, June 26, with a training workshop for government leaders, educators, police and parents. Their goal was to maximize efforts to reach youth with the truth about drugs before they become drug abuse statistics.

The workshop took place only two weeks after three East Tennessee district attorneys general filed suit against major pharmaceutical companies for creating the state’s devastating overdose epidemic. According to the suit, Tennessee has seen a 400 percent increase in the number of overdose deaths related to opioid use since 1999.

The “How to Keep Our Youth Off Drugs” workshop trained those participating in how to deliver drug education lectures and seminars using the Truth About Drugs program. Attendees were shown how the use of the program’s award-winning booklets create the needed impact to get through to adolescents and teens, and how simple it is for anyone to learn and use the program.

Attending the workshop were civic leaders, educators, police officers and parents who are committed to reaching youth before they begin to experiment with drugs. “This will create a ripple effect throughout the county for the future generation,” said Rev. Brian Fesler, Pastor of the Nashville Church of Scientology and regional coordinator of Drug-Free Tennessee. “It is all about helping our young people for a better tomorrow.”

The International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking was created by the UN General Assembly in December 1987 to encourage all sectors of society to work together to tackle drug abuse and addiction.

Drug-Free Tennessee is the local chapter of the Foundation for a Drug-Free World, an international nonprofit, public benefit corporation that empowers youth and adults with factual information about drugs so they can make informed decisions to live drug-free. From its headquarters in Los Angeles, California, the Foundation provides educational materials, advice, and coordination for its international drug prevention network. It works with youth, parents, educators, volunteer organizations and government agencies—anyone with an interest in helping people lead lives free from drug abuse.