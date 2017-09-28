FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Dedicating the New Ideal Mission of Scientology of Senigallia, Italy

Launching a new era for Scientology on Italy’s Adriatic coast.

Scientologists from across Italy, joined by civic and religious leaders, gathered Saturday, September 23 on the country’s beautiful Adriatic coast for the dedication of the new Ideal Church of Scientology Mission of Senigallia.

Located at 312 via Raffaello Sanzio, the Mission’s new home is steps from the city’s famous Velvet Beach and a short walk from the iconic Rotonda del Mare pier. The Mission stands ready to serve anyone wishing to know more about the mind, the spirit and life, to experience the miracles of Dianetics and Scientology, and to learn the wisdom contained in the works of L. Ron Hubbard, Founder of the Scientology religion.

Welcoming the Scientologists and their guests who traveled to the seaside resort, Mr. Maurizio Memè, Deputy Mayor of Senigallia, said “It is with great pleasure that I welcome you to your new home on behalf of the mayor and the city.”

Following the deputy mayor’s greetings, Dr. Mario Limache Orellano addressed the gathering. Originally from Bolivia, where he worked as a journalist and radio and television announcer, for many years he has been active in Italy in the field of cultural mediation—building bridges among people of different cultural and ethnic backgrounds. It was in Senigallia that he learned of Scientology.

“I consider it my job in social communication to bring people together to meet and discuss and solve problems,” he said. “This carries with it a responsibility to understand Man and society. And so it was my good fortune to have discovered the works of Mr. L Ron Hubbard. I discovered that there was a method of awakening the mind and heart. And in this way, the teachings and technologies of Dianetics and Scientology align perfectly with my profession.”

Mr. Valentino Belucci, Italian philosopher, sociologist, poet, painter and educator, welcomed the new mission saying, “I studied Oriental philosophy, modern teachings and sciences. And then I found someone who had discovered a way to invariably help mankind achieve greater skill and ability—L. Ron Hubbard. The inauguration of this Mission is a great step forward for the entire Le Marche region. It offers a place where people can discover their own value and share it with others to better our society.

After the traditional ribbon cutting, the doors of the mission opened for those attending to tour the new facilities, including the Mission’s public information center, where visitors may freely discover at their leisure what Dianetics and Scientology can do for them. They also visited the Purification Center, where people free themselves from the harmful effects of toxic substances, so prevalent in today’s chemically based society. They viewed the spacious classroom that offers seminars and life improvement courses through which so many people have changed their lives for the better and increased their abilities. And they saw the rooms where Scientology ministers provide individual spiritual counseling, helping people achieve higher states of consciousness and spiritual freedom.

For more than 40 years, Scientology has been an active force in Italy. Its 12 Scientology Churches and 20 Missions see to the spiritual progress of thousands of Italians of every age, background and profession.