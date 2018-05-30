FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Educating New Mexicans About Alternative Mental Health

At the Albuquerque Mental Health Awareness Month Event, Citizens Commission on Human Rights New Mexico shines the harsh light of truth on dangerous mental practices.

Hundreds visiting Albuquerque’s Civic Plaza this week for Bernalillo County’s Mental Health Awareness Day were presented with a completely different view of mental health treatment when they stopped by a display organized by the mental health watchdog group, New Mexico chapter of Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR).

CCHR volunteers brief visitors at their booth at the Bernalillo County, New Mexico, Mental Health Awareness Day event.

The event was a collaboration between Bernalillo County’s Behavioral Health Initiative and the City of Albuquerque to promote that May is Mental Health Month. CCHR New Mexico was among the more than 60 organizations participating in the event.

The CCHR New Mexico booth provided information and help to anyone receiving psychiatric care or needing to make a decision about psychiatric treatment. It presented the unvarnished facts about harmful and abusive psychiatric treatments and drugs and the multibillion-dollar psych/pharmaceutical industry.

At the exhibit, visitors were given booklets documenting the harmful side effects of drugs including antidepressants, mood stabilizers, antipsychotics and stimulants and the link between psychotropic drugs, suicide and violence.

They also made information available on:

Alternative mental health care

Resources for non-drug mental health options and for helping adults and children withdraw safely from psychiatric drugs

The right to informed consent

The right to be told the known risks of drugs and other treatments, as covered in medical review that is unbiased and free of conflict of interest.

CCHR exposed the dangers of psychiatric drugging by handing out the DVD Making a Killing: The Untold Story of Psychotropic Drugging.

Among the claims made by in the film by psychiatrists, former pharmaceutical reps, lawyers and the survivors of psychiatric abuse and their families, are:

Psychiatry is a $330-billion industry without a single cure.

The cost in human terms is even greater—these drugs now kill an estimated 42,000 people every year and the death count keeps rising.

The New Mexico Chapter of Citizens Commission on Human Rights documents and exposes human rights abuse in the field of mental health by interviewing victims of psychiatric abuse and investigating complaints.

Citizens Commission on Human Rights is a nonprofit charitable mental health watchdog co-founded in 1969 by the Church of Scientology and psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz. It is dedicated to eradicating psychiatric abuse and ensuring patient protection.

With headquarters in Los Angeles, California, CCHR International guides a global human rights advocacy network of some 180 chapters across 34 nations. CCHR Commissioners include physicians, psychiatrists, psychologists, lawyers, legislators, government officials, educators and civil rights representatives. For more information, visit the CCHR website, the Scientology website or watch Scientology TV.